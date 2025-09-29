Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFE6 | ISIN: DK0060056166 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTFARMS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FirstFarms A/S: FirstFarms is declared free from foot and mouth disease on farm in Slovakia

The Slovak authorities have on 29 September 2025 given notice, that FirstFarms' farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia is declared free from foot and mouth disease. 36 test animals have been on the farm for 3 weeks and have now tested negative, and it is possible for FirstFarms to begin minor renovation work and to complete the dairy.

FirstFarms expects the first animals to be back on the farm in the beginning of December 2025, after which milking of the animals in Plavecký Stvrtok will take place. FirstFarms also expects that by the end of the year, 1,800 animals will be milked in Plavecký Stvrtok, and that the company have reestablished the full herd in the second half of 2026.

"The employees have been fighting for a long time to get to where we are today, and we can see that the work in the recent months has paid off in terms of the farm now being declared free of infection. It is a huge job that has been done by all employees in Slovakia, who can now look forward to new animals on the farm" - says Co-CEO and COO Søren Bredvig.

Best regards,
FirstFarms A/S

For further information
Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.

About FirstFarms:
FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.