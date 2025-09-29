FirstFarms A/S: FirstFarms is declared free from foot and mouth disease on farm in Slovakia

The Slovak authorities have on 29 September 2025 given notice, that FirstFarms' farm in Plavecký Stvrtok, Slovakia is declared free from foot and mouth disease. 36 test animals have been on the farm for 3 weeks and have now tested negative, and it is possible for FirstFarms to begin minor renovation work and to complete the dairy.

FirstFarms expects the first animals to be back on the farm in the beginning of December 2025, after which milking of the animals in Plavecký Stvrtok will take place. FirstFarms also expects that by the end of the year, 1,800 animals will be milked in Plavecký Stvrtok, and that the company have reestablished the full herd in the second half of 2026.

"The employees have been fighting for a long time to get to where we are today, and we can see that the work in the recent months has paid off in terms of the farm now being declared free of infection. It is a huge job that has been done by all employees in Slovakia, who can now look forward to new animals on the farm" - says Co-CEO and COO Søren Bredvig.

Best regards,

FirstFarms A/S

For further information

Please visit our website www.firstfarms.com or contact Co-CEO Michael Hyldgaard on phone +45 75 86 87 87.