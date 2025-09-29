JLL names Sam Schaefer as CEO of Property Management

Schaefer now leads reshaped business, combining global connectivity with local expertise to drive operational excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it has named Sam Schaefer CEO of Property Management. Schaefer also joins JLL's Real Estate Management Services Board and will lead the globalization of the firm's Property Management business. Based in Boston, Schaefer reports into Neil Murray, Global CEO of Real Estate Management Services, JLL.

In this newly created role, Schaefer oversees the full spectrum of Property Management services globally. He will lead JLL's reshaped Property Management business to adapt to the dynamic needs of the market and seamlessly deliver superior value to clients, while also enabling the team to increase efficiencies, foster talent development and unlock growth opportunities for the business.

"JLL's strong Property Management business is a testament to the work of our teams across the world to support our clients globally with local expertise," says Murray. "Sam is a proven leader, with experience in building high-performing teams. Under his leadership, our global experts will deliver unparalleled client value to meet all of their diverse needs in a rapidly changing world."

Schaefer joins JLL from Trammell Crow Company, where he served as Principal. Prior to Trammell Crow Company, Schaefer was the President & CEO at Hobbs Brook Real Estate and Managing Director and Global Head of Leasing, Corporate Outreach and Property Management at Tishman Speyer.

"I look forward to leading JLL's Property Management team into the future and positioning the business for continued growth," says Schaefer. "As a unified global team, we will deliver best-in-class operating expertise across the world by leveraging JLL's innovative technology stack, integrated multi-service offerings and local knowledge to be the most competitive in the segments and markets in which we operate."

Outside of JLL, Schaefer is active in his community as an avid non-profit volunteer and athlete.

