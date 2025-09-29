Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: 908217 | ISIN: US48020Q1076
JLL names Sam Schaefer as CEO of Property Management

Schaefer now leads reshaped business, combining global connectivity with local expertise to drive operational excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) announced today that it has named Sam Schaefer CEO of Property Management. Schaefer also joins JLL's Real Estate Management Services Board and will lead the globalization of the firm's Property Management business. Based in Boston, Schaefer reports into Neil Murray, Global CEO of Real Estate Management Services, JLL.

In this newly created role, Schaefer oversees the full spectrum of Property Management services globally. He will lead JLL's reshaped Property Management business to adapt to the dynamic needs of the market and seamlessly deliver superior value to clients, while also enabling the team to increase efficiencies, foster talent development and unlock growth opportunities for the business.

"JLL's strong Property Management business is a testament to the work of our teams across the world to support our clients globally with local expertise," says Murray. "Sam is a proven leader, with experience in building high-performing teams. Under his leadership, our global experts will deliver unparalleled client value to meet all of their diverse needs in a rapidly changing world."

Schaefer joins JLL from Trammell Crow Company, where he served as Principal. Prior to Trammell Crow Company, Schaefer was the President & CEO at Hobbs Brook Real Estate and Managing Director and Global Head of Leasing, Corporate Outreach and Property Management at Tishman Speyer.

"I look forward to leading JLL's Property Management team into the future and positioning the business for continued growth," says Schaefer. "As a unified global team, we will deliver best-in-class operating expertise across the world by leveraging JLL's innovative technology stack, integrated multi-service offerings and local knowledge to be the most competitive in the segments and markets in which we operate."

Outside of JLL, Schaefer is active in his community as an avid non-profit volunteer and athlete.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

About JLL
For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $23.4 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 112,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Contact: Allison Heraty
Phone: + 1 312 228 3128
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JLL

© 2025 PR Newswire
