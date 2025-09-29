Xiao-I Corporation Renews Strategic Partnership with Premier Automotive Manufacturer, Marking Decade-Long Collaboration in AI-Driven Customer Experience

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with a leading multinational automotive manufacturer, extending a collaboration that began in 2015. This milestone underscores a decade of sustained innovation and trust in Xiao-I's cognitive intelligence technologies to enhance customer engagement and operational excellence across the automotive sector. The renewed agreement focuses on further optimizing the client's customer service ecosystem through Xiao-I's flagship solutions. These technologies have been instrumental in delivering seamless, intelligent, and scalable support throughout the customer lifecycle-from sales and aftersales assistance to technical support and loyalty programs.

Key Outcomes of the Solutions:

Unified Omnichannel Support : Deployment of 24/7 AI-powered assistance across websites, mobile apps, social platforms, and call centers, ensuring consistent and instant responses to customer inquiries regarding vehicle features, maintenance, warranty, and more.

: Deployment of 24/7 AI-powered assistance across websites, mobile apps, social platforms, and call centers, ensuring consistent and instant responses to customer inquiries regarding vehicle features, maintenance, warranty, and more. Enhanced Technical Support : Field technicians and service advisors are equipped with AI-augmented tools for rapid diagnostics, repair guidance, and parts identification, reducing resolution time and improving first-visit fix rates.

: Field technicians and service advisors are equipped with AI-augmented tools for rapid diagnostics, repair guidance, and parts identification, reducing resolution time and improving first-visit fix rates. Sales and Marketing Enablement : Intelligent virtual assistants facilitate personalized product recommendations, test drive scheduling, and promotional campaign management, boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction.

: Intelligent virtual assistants facilitate personalized product recommendations, test drive scheduling, and promotional campaign management, boosting conversion rates and customer satisfaction. Operational Efficiency: Automation of high-frequency routine queries has significantly reduced operational costs while enabling human agents to focus on high-value interactions and complex problem-solving.

Xiao-I's cognitive intelligence platform has consistently evolved to meet the manufacturer's expanding needs, incorporating advancements in natural language processing, machine learning, and multimodal interaction capabilities. The ongoing collaboration reflects a shared vision for innovation and customer-centric transformation.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 15, 2025, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation