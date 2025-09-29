Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 16:24 Uhr
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Webinar

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Investor Webinar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 29

For immediate release

29 September 2025

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Investor Webinar: Tuesday, 7 October, 3pm UK (1 hour duration)

The Company is pleased to announce that Geoff Hsu and Josh Golomb, portfolio managers, will be providing an update on the Company, including investment performance and portfolio positioning for the rest of 2025 and into 2026, on Tuesday 7 October 2025 at 3pm UK time. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes with time for questions and answers in the second half, with the aim to complete the webinar by 4pm.

The webinar is open to all professional existing and prospective shareholders. Registration is free and a certificate of attendance can be provided if appropriate. The webinar will also be made available on the Frostrow Capital YouTube page.

To register, or for further information, please contact Frostrow Investor Relations: ir@frostrow.com

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary


© 2025 PR Newswire
