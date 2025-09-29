Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
The ROI of Resilience: Supply Chains, Finance and AI

By Sophia Mendelsohn, Brand Contributor for SAPBRANDVOICE

Originally published on Forbes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / If supply chains are where vulnerabilities show up operationally, finance is where they land with impact and finality. Today's CFO cannot steer the business on carbon numbers alone. Making this shift means answering questions like:

•"How do we integrate sustainability data into the same systems that manage profit centers, cost centers, and balance sheets?" Many disclosures still rely on proxy data, such as industry averages, which can result in deviations of 30-40% or more from real values. SAP Green Ledger brings granular carbon insights into core finance processes, enabling organizations to drive decarbonization and operationalize sustainability at scale. This means companies can understand not only how much carbon they emit, but also how it affects risk exposure and margins.

Click here to read more on Forbes.

As climate adaptation and mitigation climb up corporate priority lists, the agenda of today's COO is shifting. GETTY

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-roi-of-resilience-supply-chains-finance-and-ai-1079244

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
