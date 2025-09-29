Recent and anticipated openings in Johannesburg, Kuala Lumpur, Los Cabos, Tokyo and more mark a milestone year for Hyatt's most iconic luxury brand, underscored by its belief that "Luxury is Personal"

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announces that the Park Hyatt brand's commitment to personalized luxury is reflected not only in its philosophy to provide service at the highest standard, but also in the brand's thoughtful approach to entering desirable locations across the globe.

In 2025, Hyatt commemorates the 45th anniversary of Park Hyatt-an iconic brand that has helped redefine luxury hospitality since the debut of Park Hyatt Chicago in 1980. The first global Park Hyatt marketing campaign in over five years, Luxury is Personal, showcases the brand's articulation of intuitive service and intentional enrichment. Through a subtle symphony of refined details, each Park Hyatt stay experience is composed to enrich the way our guests stay with us. From scent, to space, to service, the campaign captures the quiet resonance and seamless sensory harmony that occurs when each detail is orchestrated with care and attuned to the individual.

The Park Hyatt brand's recent and continued remarkable growth across Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Americas regions promises to expand the brand's enduring dedication to refined design principles, gracious service, and culinary excellence resonant to each destination. As the brand continues to evolve alongside the expectations of today's discerning global travelers, these strategic openings will create new opportunities for exploration with Park Hyatt hotels serving as havens where understated luxury and exceptional service create a deeply personal experience.

The newest and upcoming openings of Park Hyatt hotels in iconic destinations include:

EAME Park Hyatt Marrakech (opened July 1, 2024): Park Hyatt Marrakech stands apart from other luxury hotels in the market through a distinctly modern and stylish take on Arab-Berber heritage. The hotel's 130 residentially inspired guestrooms and suites are among the most spacious in Marrakech, and promise privacy and tranquility, with Moroccan touches throughout. Park Hyatt London River Thames (opened October 8, 2024): Marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in the United Kingdom, Park Hyatt London River Thames is located in the South West London district of Nine Elms, boasting unparalleled views of London's skyline. The hotel offers 203 guestrooms, in a prime location that allows guests to fulfill their diverse desires for culture, exploration and creativity just a short walk from Battersea Power Station. Park Hyatt Johannesburg (opened July 1, 2025): Set within the vibrant Rosebank district, celebrated for its cultural richness and urban vitality with 31 elegantly appointed guestrooms and suites, Park Hyatt Johannesburg offers a refined, residential-style experience where thoughtful design, immersive art, and warm hospitality come together in perfect balance. Park Hyatt Taormina (expected to open in 2027): A cliffside retreat on Sicily's eastern coast, this property will offer sweeping views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna, luxurious suites with private terraces, and a serene blend of modern elegance and timeless Italian charm. Just steps from Taormina's historic center, guests will be able to unwind with locally inspired cuisine, a world-class spa and access to the region's rich cultural and natural beauty.

ASPAC Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (opened August 7, 2025): With 252 guestrooms and suites located between levels 75 and 114 of the iconic Merdeka 118 the tallest skyscraper in Asia Pacific, the hotel provides discerning travelers a refined home in the sky with unparalleled views of the Malaysian capital's skyline. Park Hyatt Tokyo (expected to resume operations in December 2025): An elegant oasis of space and calm, Park Hyatt Tokyo hotel is the ideal luxury destination in Tokyo where guests can enjoy a 360-degree view of the bustling city and Mount Fuji. Following a comprehensive property-wide refinement since May 2024, the hotel will unveil newly designed guestrooms and suites, restored public spaces, event venues and enhanced dining destinations, including Girandole by Alain Ducasse in collaboration with Ducasse Paris Group founded by the celebrated Michelin-starred chef and entrepreneur, Alain Ducasse. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (expected to open Q2, 2026) : Nestled on the island's southwest tip, this property will seamlessly harmonize traditional Vietnamese architecture with pristine nature. Park Hyatt Phu Quoc will allow guests to indulge in the exquisite convergence of contemporary art and timeless craftsmanship, creating unforgettable moments for all ages on the pearl island.

Americas Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (expected to open late 2025): A luxurious coastal sanctuary spread across two miles of the Baja California Sur coastline in the exclusive Cabos del Sol community will boast 163 uniquely designed guestrooms and suites, a 59,000-square-foot wellness complex one of the region's largest including a yoga studio, lap pool and personalized wellness treatments rooted in the destination. Park Hyatt Cancun (expected to open in 2026): Will offer beachfront access, immersive and rare culinary, bar and lounge experiences, and world-renowned architecture and design. Park Hyatt Mexico City (expected to open in 2026): Will feature 155 luxury guestrooms and 23 branded residences located on the upscale Campos Elíseos Street in the heart of the Polanco neighborhood, overlooking Mexico City's iconic Chapultepec Park. Park Hyatt Vancouver (expected to open in 2026): Now operating as Hyatt Vancouver Downtown Alberni until a multi-million-dollar redesign, Park Hyatt Vancouver will rise high above the skyline in the tallest building in Vancouver. The hotel will also offer 119 beautifully outfitted guestrooms, serene wellness amenities, and a dining experience that promises to redefine elevated hospitality in one of Canada's most captivating destinations.



Reinforcing the Park Hyatt brand's belief that luxury experiences are created through the subtly refined and thoughtful details that encompass a stay, the brand is unveiling a new global campaign, Luxury is Personal Inspired by the idea that a symphony is built from distinct elements working seamlessly together, the campaign illustrates how every aspect of the Park Hyatt experience-from design, to art, cuisine, service, and more-is thoughtfully composed to enrich the way guests feel, move, and stay.

"The Park Hyatt campaign, Luxury is Personal, celebrates luxury not just as a grand performance, but as an intimate convergence of refined details that resonate long after the stay. This lasting vision for the brand to create spaces of personal luxury in the world's most sought-after places is further emphasized through the many exciting properties we've introduced and look forward to welcoming to the brand soon," said Katie Johnson, Vice President Global Brand Leader, Luxury, Hyatt. "As we celebrate 45 years of Park Hyatt hotels, we are extremely proud of the personal touch we bring to servicing our guests and members and can't wait to breathe new life into the brand as we head into our next chapter."

Hyatt's Luxury hotel portfolio has grown at a remarkable 146 percent since 2017, inviting guests to experience a curated assortment of brands that span cultural immersion, transformational wellbeing, residential modern elegance, and more. With brands like Park Hyatt which combines service with refined understated luxury, the culturally rich and environmentally conscious Alila, and the compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind luxury hotels in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt's Luxury portfolio continues to see strong, sustained demand from guests and owners alike.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Park Hyatt

The Park Hyatt brand's legacy spans over 45 years of being the luxury choice for discerning global travelers, offering refined and exceptional accommodations in the world's most desirable cities and resort destinations. Each property is thoughtfully designed to deliver residentially inspired elegance through architecture, housed world-class art, and curated immersive culinary experiences-all complemented by an intuitively personalized level of service. Guests enjoy carefully appointed rooms, acclaimed design, and signature restaurants led by award-winning chefs-creating experiences as personal as they are memorable. For more information, visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, X and Instagram, and tag your moments with LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2025, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,450 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 80 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX, Breathless Resorts Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts Spas, Dreams® Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Sunscape® Resorts Spas, Alua Hotels Resorts®, and Bahia Principe Hotels Resorts; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, Hyatt Select, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

