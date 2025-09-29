WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Therapeutics ("Turn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dermatology, wound care, and anti-infective therapies, today announced that it expects its common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "TTRX" on October 8, 2025.Copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Turn Therapeutics, 250 N. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, CA 91362.About Turn TherapeuticsTurn Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for dermatology, wound care, and infectious disease. The company has received three FDA clearances for its proprietary wound and dermatology formulations and is advancing late-stage clinical programs in eczema and onychomycosis. In addition, Turn is pursuing global health initiatives in thermostable vaccine delivery designed to serve underserved areas worldwide, reflecting its commitment to public health innovation.Disclaimers & Forward-Looking StatementsA registration statement has been filed by Global Health Solutions, Inc. (which the Company plans to change to Turn Therapeutics Inc. prior to its first day of trading) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The securities being registered may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance, or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Company has applied for the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market, but has not yet received approval from Nasdaq. No assurance can be given that our Nasdaq application will be approved and that our common stock will be listed on Nasdaq. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, the Company's expected listing on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 8, 2025. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Turn's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and effectiveness of the Company's registration statement, the success of development programs, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Turn Therapeutics in general, see the risk disclosures in the Company's filings with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Turn undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.ContactsMedia Contact:Ellie Pickel(202) 816-4555ellie@keybridge.bizInvestor Relations: IR@turntherapeutics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929926494/en/