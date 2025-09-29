LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. ("dMY Squared") (NYSE American: "DMYY", "DMYY.U" and "DMYY.WS"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that effective as of market open on September 30, 2025 its securities are expected to begin trading on the OTC markets following the completion of NYSE American's 36-month period for special purpose acquisition companies."This transition provides continued liquidity and trading access for shareholders while dMY Squared completes its previously-announced business combination with Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd.," said Harry You, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of dMY Squared."We look forward to continuing to expeditiously proceed to take Horizon Quantum public through a business combination with dMY Squared," said Dr. Joe Fitzsimons, Founder and CEO of Horizon Quantum.dMY Squared's Class A common stock and warrants will trade on the OTCQB Market and its units will trade on the OTCID Market, under the symbols "DMYY", "DMYYWS", and "DMYYU", respectively, beginning on September 30, 2025. When the transaction closes, the securities of the combined company are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "HQ".About dMY SquareddMY Squared is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.Additional Information and Where to Find ItIn connection with the transaction, dMY Squared, Horizon Quantum Holdings Ltd. ("Holdco") and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. Ltd. ("Horizon Quantum") will prepare, and Holdco and Horizon Quantum will file, a registration statement with the SEC, which will include a preliminary proxy statement of dMY Squared and a preliminary prospectus of Holdco with respect to the securities to be offered in the business combination. After the registration statement is declared effective, dMY Squared will mail a definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the business combination. The registration statement, including the proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, will contain important information about the business combination and the other matters to be voted upon at a special meeting of dMY Squared's shareholders. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the business combination and other matters and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or any other decision in respect of such matters. dMY Squared, Horizon Quantum and Holdco may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the business combination. dMY Squared's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the registration statement, including the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus contained therein, the amendments thereto and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed in connection with the business combination, as these materials will contain important information about dMY Squared, Horizon Quantum, Holdco, and the business combination. The documents filed by dMY Squared, Horizon Quantum, and Holdco with the SEC also may be obtained free of charge upon written request to dMY Squared at dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc., 1180 North Town Center Drive, Suite 100, Las Vegas, Nevada 89144.Participants in the SolicitationHorizon Quantum, Holdco and dMY Squared and their respective directors, executive officers and other members of their management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of dMY Squared's shareholders in connection with the business combination. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of dMY Squared's directors and officers in dMY Squared's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 (the "dMY Annual Report") or its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 27, 2025 (the "dMY Quarterly Report"). Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to dMY Squared's shareholders in connection with the business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the business combination when available. Information concerning the interests of Horizon Quantum's, Holdco's and dMY Squared's participants in the solicitation, which may, in some cases, be different than those of their respective equityholders generally, will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination when it becomes available.DisclaimerPast performance by Horizon Quantum's or dMY Squared's management teams and their respective affiliates is not a guarantee of future performance. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on the historical record of the performance of Horizon Quantum's or dMY Squared's management teams or businesses associated with them as indicative of future performance of an investment or the returns that Horizon Quantum or dMY Squared will, or are likely to, generate going forward.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release includes "forward-looking statements" with respect to dMY Squared, Horizon Quantum and Holdco. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the businesses of Horizon Quantum and dMY Squared may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the business combination, and the timing of the completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and are subject to, without limitation, (i) known and unknown risks, including the risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the dMY Annual Report, dMY Quarterly Report, and registration statement, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by dMY Squared, Holdco or Horizon Quantum; (ii) uncertainties; (iii) assumptions; and (iv) other factors beyond dMY Squared's, Holdco's, or Horizon Quantum's control that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. They are neither statements of historical fact nor promises or guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and dMY Squared, Holdco, and Horizon Quantum's therefore caution against placing undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.Many of these factors are outside of the control of Horizon Quantum, Holdco and dMY Squared and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination the business combination agreement; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the business combination and the business combination agreement; (3) the inability to complete the business combination, including due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Horizon Quantum and dMY Squared or other conditions to closing the business combination; (4) Horizon Quantum's ability to scale and grow its business, and the advantages and expected growth of Horizon Quantum; (5) the cash position of Horizon Quantum following closing of the business combination; (6) the delisting of dMY Squared's securities from NYSE American, subsequent trading of dMY Squared's securities on the OTC Markets, and the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Holdco's securities on a stock exchange following the business combination; (7) the risk that the announcement and pendency of the business combination disrupts Horizon Quantum's current plans and operations; (8) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Holdco to grow and manage growth profitably and source and retain its key employees; (9) costs related to the business combination; (10) changes in applicable laws and regulations or political and economic developments; (11) the possibility that Horizon Quantum may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (12) Horizon Quantum's estimates of expenses and profitability; (13) the amount of redemptions by dMY Squared's public shareholders; and (14) other risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" sections of the dMY Annual Report, dMY Quarterly Report, and the registration statement and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Horizon Quantum, Holdco and dMY Squared. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Horizon Quantum, Holdco and dMY Squared do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.No Offer or SolicitationThis press release does not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction. 