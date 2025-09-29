Transactions enhance wealth of capabilities and seamless connections of unique platform

French firm serves impressive roster of European clients; ranks as one of the largest Grant Thornton firms worldwide

Spanish firm brings domestic leadership in key market

Belgian firm expertly serves clients at the heart of the European Union

In total, eleven of the fastest growing Grant Thornton member firms have now been welcomed into the integrated multinational platform

Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (Grant Thornton Advisors) today announced that Grant Thornton France, Grant Thornton Spain and Grant Thornton Belgium will be joining its rapidly growing platform.

The transactions with each firm underscore Grant Thornton Advisors' seamless connectivity and capabilities across the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, building on the recently announced platform acquisitions of the Grant Thornton member firms in the United States, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg and the Channel Islands.

Grant Thornton Advisors is supported by an investor group led by New Mountain Capital and initiated its multinational platform strategy in January 2025. The platform has pioneered a uniquely cohesive, multidisciplinary approach that delivers the highest quality cross-border services through a unified advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With today's announcement, eleven Grant Thornton member firms have banded together under a unified platform backed by the New Mountain Capital led investor group. And the platform looks to continue selectively welcoming the highest quality, most collaborative firms across strategic markets.

With the new additions, the Grant Thornton Advisors platform will accelerate growth in the French, Spanish and Belgian markets representing high-value, strategic footprints that solidify the platform's preeminence across Europe. Clients will benefit from access to an even more extensive array of industry expertise and innovative solutions, amplified by substantial investments in technology and talent.

Grant Thornton France stands as one of the premier accounting and advisory firms in a key global financial center. It has demonstrated consistent outsized growth, becoming one of the largest firms in the Grant Thornton International Limited (GTIL) network with 2,800 employees across 24 offices.

The firm maintains a client roster ranging from CAC 40 and SBF 120 leaders to large corporations, as well as middle-market businesses. It is deeply respected for its commitment to quality, clients and customized solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

Similarly, Grant Thornton Spain is a significant, high-momentum member of the Grant Thornton network with thousands of clients serviced by nearly 900 professionals across 10 locations. It has grown quickly thanks to its reputation for creative, forward-thinking solutions and deep sector expertise in areas such as financial services, mobility and energy.

Grant Thornton Belgium is an equally respected market leader rooted in globally strategic locations playing an integral role in the European Union. Its more than 250 professionals are deeply experienced in services related to cross-border mandates and mergers and acquisitions, as well as a range of audit, accounting, tax, legal and advisory needs.

In recent weeks, Grant Thornton Advisors has also announced transactions to enhance its advisory offerings. These include Auxis, a pioneer in outsourcing and business modernization services, and Stax, which specializes in commercial due diligence and value creation.

The entire Grant Thornton Advisors platform will continue to be part of the GTIL network, comprising member firms in more than 150 markets worldwide.

The transactions are all expected to close in the coming weeks.

Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP, Taylor Wessing, ECIJA, and EY Abogados provided transaction services to Grant Thornton Advisors. Major advisors to Grant Thornton France included: Sycomore Corporate Finance; Osborne Clarke; BakerHostetler; and Ogier. Grant Thorton Spain was advised by PwC and Baker McKenzie. The Belgian firm was advised by law firm Baker McKenzie.

Executive quotes

Jim Peko, CEO of Grant Thornton Advisors LLC: "Expanding the platform into France, Spain and Belgium is a defining chapter in our journey and represents a sea change in how our industry serves clients. We're furthering our commitment to growth across services, industries and geographies. And we're solidifying Grant Thornton as the platform of choice for talent and technology, underpinned by exceptional quality and our one-of-a-kind culture. We set out to build something bold and that's exactly what we're doing."

Steve Tennant, managing partner at Grant Thornton Ireland: "Ireland was the first building block in Grant Thornton Advisors' strategic multinational expansion, and we've seen firsthand the benefits of integrating our people, resources and client services into a unified platform. Adding France, Spain and Belgium builds on that momentum, creating an unmatched presence across the European Union and many other markets."

Adam Nicol, president of Grant Thornton France: "France is one of the most active, rapidly evolving business markets on the continent making this the ideal moment for our firm to execute our own transformation. Committed to quality and a truly unified approach, we are poised to rapidly accelerate our scale in Europe and deliver differentiated multidisciplinary offerings to our broad client base."

Ramón Galcerán, president of Grant Thornton Spain: "Our team is very excited to be joining this multinational platform, which has already demonstrated clear benefits for its constituent firms. We look forward to dramatically enhancing our growth strategy with unparalleled access to technology, insights and capital at scale."

Leslie Van den Branden, managing partner of Grant Thornton Belgium: "Joining this powerhouse platform marks a strategic step forward for our firm. It strengthens our ability to deepen global collaboration while remaining deeply connected to our local clients. Above all, it enables us to further invest in our people and our clients, and the technologies that strengthen our capabilities and empower our teams. With our proven expertise and strategic location at the heart of European business, we're confident this important milestone will drive innovation and accelerate long-term growth."

Andre Moura and Nikhil Devulapalli, managing directors at New Mountain Capital: "We couldn't be more pleased to admit France, Spain and Belgium to the global unified platform. The visionary leadership of these firms embodies the best of Grant Thornton, and today's news is yet another example of our commitment to invest in people, technology and expanded capabilities for the ultimate benefit of Grant Thornton's clients. We're just getting started."

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton delivers professional services in the US through two specialized entities: Grant Thornton LLP, a licensed, certified public accounting (CPA) firm that provides audit and assurance services and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC (not a licensed CPA firm), which exclusively provides non-attest offerings, including tax and advisory services.

In January 2025, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC formed a multinational, multidisciplinary platform. The platform offers a premier advisory and tax practice, as well as independent audit practices. With almost 60 offices, the platform delivers a singular client experience that includes enhanced solutions and capabilities, backed by powerful technologies and a roster of 14,000 quality-driven professionals enjoying exceptional career-growth opportunities and a distinctive cross-border culture.

Grant Thornton is part of the Grant Thornton International Limited network, which provides access to its member firms in more than 150 global markets.

Grant Thornton LLP, Grant Thornton Advisors LLC and their respective subsidiaries operate as an alternative practice structure (APS). The APS conforms with applicable laws, regulations and professional standards, including those from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"Grant Thornton" refers to the brand under which the member firms in the Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) network provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. Grant Thornton LLP and Grant Thornton Advisors LLC serve as the U.S. member firms of the GTIL network. GTIL and its member firms are not a worldwide partnership and all member firms are separate legal entities. Member firms deliver all services; GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Grant Thornton France

Grant Thornton France is a leading Audit and Advisory group, bringing together more than 2,800 professionals across 24 offices in France. The firm operates across four core service lines: Audit, Advisory, Accounting Reporting Advisory, and Tax Legal.

With a mission to empower clients to unlock their full potential, Grant Thornton France delivers strategic insight, technical precision, and a collaborative approach. Combining international reach with deep local expertise, the firm provides agile and impactful support to a diverse client base, including dynamic companies, listed firms, public entities, and private businesses.

Grant Thornton France is a member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) one of the leading audit and advisory networks in the world. 'Grant Thornton' refers to the brand under which the Grant Thornton member firms provide services to their clients and/or refers to one or more member firms. GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. GTIL and each member firm is a separate legal entity. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL does not provide services to clients.

About Grant Thornton Spain

With 40 years of experience in the Spanish market, Grant Thornton Spain is one of the leading professional services firms in the country, specializing in Audit and Assurance, Tax, Advisory, Legal, and Outsourcing. It has a team of 900 professionals spread across 11 offices nationwide: Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, Castellón, Las Palmas, Murcia, Pamplona, Valencia, Vigo, and Zaragoza. The firm is also part of Grant Thornton International, with 76,000 professionals operating in more than 150 markets worldwide.

About Grant Thornton Belgium

Grant Thornton Belgium is a full-service business advisor with strong expertise in audit, accountancy, tax and legal, and advisory. With over 250 employees across 7 locations in Belgium, we offer a full range of services to help clients of all sizes address the challenges and opportunities for growth.

Our local teams and member firms worldwide work and train together, sharing industry expertise and technical expertise, and a commitment to excellence.

For more information on Grant Thornton Belgium, please visit https://www.grantthornton.be/en/.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with approximately $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain Capital seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit newmountaincapital.com.

