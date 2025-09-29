Practice Management Systems Market is Projected to Reach US$36.33 billion at CAGR of 9.3% Amid Need for Operational Efficiency & Automation | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights Practice Management Systems market growth, driven by need for operational efficiency & automation. The comprehensive analysis dives deep into market size, emerging trends, profiles key industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key market segments and applications, the Practice Management Systems report highlights the factors that drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Valued at US$ 19.65 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach US$ 36.33 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 9.3% (2025-2031). The growth has been driven mainly due to the rising need for digital healthcare solutions, the higher number of patients, and the necessity for efficiently managing administrative processes.

Need for Operational Efficiency & Automation Set to Shape Industry Outlook

The adoption of EHR is a significant point in the governmental plans promoting such technologies, while the need to cut down on the operational costs and to improve the coordination of the care are the reasons why PMS acceptance is spreading fast all over the globe.

Future market opportunities lie in growing presence of private healthcare providers and modernization efforts in emerging markets in the global adoption of practice management systems solutions.

Increasing Government Initiatives and Regulatory Mandates Driving Digital Health Adoption Boost Practice Management System Demand

The role of governments worldwide in promoting the adoption of health IT solutions is vital. One of the indispensable healthcare national digitization projects that facilitate the transition of health professionals to automated digital platforms is the HITECH Act in the US, the NHS Long-Term Plan in the UK, and the Digital Health Mission in India. In many cases, the certified EHR and PMS systems are regulated by the authorities in charge to ensure accurate record-keeping, working together with other systems, and following data privacy laws such as HIPPA, GDPR, and their national equivalents. These moves often link the funding and reimbursement to the approved digital tools, thus creating a big incentive for medical providers to adopt PMS. Moreover, along with the standardized coding systems (for example ICD-10, SNOMED) and the continuously changing billing regulations, there is a need for accurate documentation and automated workflows, which happen to be the main features of PMS platforms.

In poor and middle-income countries, international health agencies and donors are backing the launch of digital health by providing funds and technical support, which opens up new markets for PMS vendors. As governments continue to drive for the quality, accessibility, and transparency of healthcare through digital means, the adoption of PMS will be the basis of meeting regulatory requirements and healthcare modernization all over the world.

Growing Telemedicine and Virtual Care Models Drive Practice Management Systems Market Growth

The global surge in virtual care, expedited by the COVID-19 pandemic, has tremendously broadened the range of PMS. The use of telemedicine has transitioned from being an exclusive niche to becoming a mainstream healthcare delivery model. Consequently, PMS platforms are getting upgraded to facilitate this change. The Rock Health report released in February 2023 states that at least 80% of people have done one telemedicine session. Contemporary PMS solutions possess telehealth capabilities, including remote appointment booking, live video chats, e-prescriptions, and online payment processing. This merger enables the healthcare institutions to offer smooth hybrid care experiences to customers who at the same time keep their administrative and clinical documentation under one roof.

Since patients are moving more towards immediate access and digital-first services, healthcare providers are demanding PMS platforms that can facilitate such services. without any difficulties in the existing flow of operations Telehealth has opened reassures the people living in different areas of the earth who would otherwise have no access to health care. As a result, the demand has been raised for PMS which functions well in such spaces and can keep track of various devices. Besides, the situation of reimbursement is evolving along with telemedicine usage, and most payers are willing to cover virtual services. It means PEM must also be equipped with accurate documentation and billing that would support this transition. Under such circumstances, the junction between remote care and practice management has become the main pillar holding up the structure of healthcare organizations, thus, putting PES as a key factor in future-ready, patient-centered care.

Geographical Insights

According to the Practice Management Systems market analysis, North America led the market in 2024, capturing the highest revenue share. A healthcare system, which is highly digital, supported by robust regulatory frameworks, and where electronic health records (EHR) are widely used, is the basis of the US health sector. The US receives excellent government support through incentives like the HITECH Act that aims at the healthcare providers' IT implementation.

The Practice Management Systems market forecast indicates that Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising healthcare demand, and increasing digital transformation across developing economies.

Market Segmentation

The market is bifurcated based on product into Integrated Practice Management Systems and Standalone Practice Management Systems. The Standalone Practice Management Systems segment held the largest share of the practice management systems market in 2024.

segment held the largest share of the practice management systems market in 2024. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The Software segment held the largest practice management systems market share in 2024.

segment held the largest practice management systems market share in 2024. By delivery mode, the market is categorized into Web-Based Practice Management Systems, Cloud-Based Practice Management Systems, and On-Premise Practice Management Systems. The On-Premise Practice Management Systems segment held the largest share of the practice management systems market in 2024.

segment held the largest share of the practice management systems market in 2024. The market is segmented based on application: Patient Record Tracking, Administrative asks, Processing Insurance Claims, Coding & Billing, and Others. The Administrative Tasks segment held the largest practice management systems market share in 2024.

held the largest practice management systems market share in 2024. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, physicians' office and labs, insurance companies, and others. The Hospitals and Clinics segment held the largest share of the practice management systems market in 2024

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Ø Key Players: A few major companies operating in the market are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, Athenahealth Inc, WRS Health, Veradigm Inc, Greenway Health LLC, McKesson Corp, NextGen Healthcare Inc, MEDITECH, CERTIFY Health, and eClinicalWorks LLC.

Ø Trending Topics: TeleMedicine, Patient Scheduling

Global Headlines on Practice Management Systems

i) Veradigm (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, announced that Black Book Research, a healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research and consulting company, rated Veradigm Payer Analytics the overall number one provider of payer analytics solutions for health plans. Veradigm has achieved this ranking for the second year in a row, also earning top marks in 2024.

ii) Recognizing the critical role genomic testing and targeted therapies play today in providing high-quality cancer treatment, McKesson has launched a transformative initiative that will address the clinical challenges and administrative burden practices face in this new era of biomarker-directed oncology care. Precision Care Companion (PCC) is a consortium of industry experts, led by McKesson, that helps healthcare practices improve patient care. They do this through a multi-faceted approach that includes providing targeted education, technology enhancements, operational best practices, and detailed analytics on biomarker testing rates for different cancer diagnoses.

Conclusion

While the healthcare providers are dealing with changes that are brought about by the digital world and higher patient expectations, the practice management system vendors face the challenge of providing integrated and scalable solutions. This increasing demand is spreading the use across clinics, hospitals, and specialty practices, leading to significant growth in the Practice Management Systems market.

Hospitals and other medical institutions worldwide are spending more money on IT to improve the quality of healthcare services. These health providers are highly prioritizing such platforms which are able to simplify routine administrative workflows, enhance patient engagement, and facilitate the fulfillment of the regulatory compliance. In this way, healthcare organizations are becoming stronger consumers due to this trend, which in turn is transforming the market into a competitive landscape that is more favorable to innovative and less costly solutions.

At the same time, the PMS market is seeing the vendor competition becoming more intense. The mix of technology firms, ranging from startups to the incumbents in healthcare IT, will decide who will be the most dominant based on system interoperability, feature customization, data security standards, and pricing models.

