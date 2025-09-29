Inspira Financial Announces Health & Retirement Benefits Veterans Paul Sanford and Sandy McCarthy to Its Board of Directors, Signaling Continuing Advances in Operational Excellence by the Connected Benefits Company

Transformational executives with deep industry experience will add world-class financial and operational expertise to drive the organization's next chapter of growth.

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Inspira Financial, a leading provider of health, wealth and retirement solutions, announced today the appointment of Paul Sanford and Sandy McCarthy, to its Board of Directors.

Inspira Board of Directors

New members Paul Sanford and Sandy McCarthy

Paul Sanford is a seasoned healthcare executive with an extensive record of operational excellence, innovation, and strategic transformation, having spent over 23 years in strategy and operations for The Cigna Group, one of the world's largest health companies. He also serves as an Advisory Board Member for Firstsource and as a Board Member for the Corporation for Independent Living. Sandy McCarthy is recognized as a global retirement and financial services executive with over three decades of transformational experience leading prominent P&Ls at publicly traded and private companies across Asia Pacific and North America. Most recently she served as President, Retirement Services for OneAmerica Financial and held prior executive leadership roles at Mercer, ING, CitiStreet, Bank of America and State Street.

"We're thrilled that Paul and Sandy are joining the Inspira Financial Board of Directors. With incredible careers in healthcare and retirement services, they are both uniquely suited to help Inspira achieve our vision of simplifying the health and wealth journey," stated Dan Laszlo, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Financial.

"As a financial services company at the intersection of health, wealth and retirement for working people, Inspira stands out as a unique opportunity to help employers and their partners provide a more connected benefits experience," shared Paul Sanford. "I've been impressed with the leadership team's expertise and commitment and am delighted to help the company further its mission."

"Despite recent economic tailwinds, working Americans are facing a mixed financial picture - with modest gains in income and savings, but rising costs in healthcare, housing, and other essentials continuing to strain household budgets," said Sandy McCarthy. "Inspira is a company uniquely poised through its 20+ year legacy and recent investments in modernizing its platform offerings, to make real change for people. I am excited to help the Inspira management team achieve that vision."

Both Sanford and McCarthy officially joined the Inspira Financial Board of Directors effective September 2025.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about plan, save, and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with our automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

