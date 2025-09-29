Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has been collaborating with state and local authorities and engaging with the local community and other stakeholders with a view to recommencing work at its key Colombian exploration asset, Güíntar -Margaritas.

Güíntar -Margaritas is a combined skarn, vein-gold and, recently discovered, copper-gold-silver porphyry system located in Antioquia region, Colombia (Figure 1). Exploratory drilling has revealed that both vein gold and porphyry-style gold-copper-silver mineralization extends from surface and continues to depths in excess of 250 meters. A total of 45 diamond drill holes have been completed at Güíntar, 50% of them have terminated in gold grades considered to be anomalous and indicating further potential at depth (see also Table 1 and Figure 2). Best intersections to date are as follows.

PORPHYRY-STYLE INTERSECTIONS



GUI-DD-012 From 143 to 205 meters- 62m at 2.1 g/t gold, 12.4 g/t silver & 0.6% copper (Within 17 to 320.7 meters (end of hole), 303.7m at 1.0 g/t gold equiv[1]) GUI-DD-013 From 119 to 174 meters- 55m at 1.5 g/t gold, 10.8 g/t silver & 0.6% copper (Within 68 to 194 meters, 126m at 1.2 g/t gold equiv) GUI-DD-020 From 6 to 60 meters- 54m at 1.0 g/t gold, 5.5 g/t silver & 0.2% copper (Within 3 to 141 meters, 138m at 0.9 g/t gold equiv) GUI-DD-021 From 148 to 191 meters- 43m at 2.4 g/t gold, 8.0 g/t silver & 0.4% copper (Within 50 to 380 meters (end of hole), 330m at 0.8 g/t gold equiv) GUI-DD-024 From 130 to 177 meters- 47m at 1.1 g/t gold, 4.3 g/t silver & 0.2% copper (Within 0 to 177 meters, 177m at 1.0 g/t gold equiv)

(SHEETED) VEIN-GOLD-STYLE INTERSECTIONS



ALM-DD-001 From 323 to 347 meters, 24m at 2.4 g/t gold (intersection projects to surface) (Within 297 to 377.5 meters, 80.5m at 1.0 g/t gold)

SKARN-STYLE INTERSECTIONS



NIV-DD-003 From 0 to 38 meters- 38m at 1.3 g/t gold NIV-DD-004 From 6 to 182 meters- 176m at 0.8 g/t gold NIV-DD-007 From 1 to 28 meters- 27m at 222.0 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold, & 0.1% copper (For 2.7 g/t gold equiv) NIV-DD-008 From 1 to 29 meters- 28m at 100.0 g/t silver, 0.2 g/t gold, & 0.1% copper (For 1.3 g/t gold equiv) NIV-DD-010 From 14 to 23 meters- 9m at 235.5 g/t silver, 0.9 g/t gold, & 0.1% copper (For 3.6 g/t gold equiv)

(Not true width and the company does not have sufficient information to determine the true widths of the drill hole intersections)





The Güíntar -Margaritas Project ("GM") is wholly owned by Royal Road and is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Medellín in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (see Figure 1). The Project comprises the Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts, in addition to the El Aleman Mining Concession Contract and Mining Application "Güíntar North" (see Figure 2). The Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts were obtained through Royal Road's acquisition of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited ("NCH"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AGA", see Press Release May 31, 2019). El Aleman and Mining Application "Güíntar North" are subject to option agreements pursuant to which Royal Road holds the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest (see Press Release December 14, 2021). Following the acquisition of NCH, Royal Road entered into a 50:50 strategic exploration alliance with Mineros S.A. (TSX: MSA; MINEROS:CB) in respect of the GM project (see Press Release March 3, 2020). In May 2023, Royal Road and Mineros reorganized their joint venture interests resulting in Royal Road assuming 100% ownership of the GM project (see Press Release May 31, 2023).

The GM project area contains an artisanal mining district with more than 50 underground workings developed on steeply-dipping, east-west oriented gold mineralized vein structures. AGA secured title and commenced work on the project area in 2015. AGA conducted geological mapping, soil geochemistry, ground magnetics, IP, airborne magnetics and radiometrics and two scout drilling campaigns at Güíntar. 16 diamond drill holes totaling 5,663 meters were located on gold vein and skarn-style exploration targets. The Margaritas project was a Mining Concession Application which limited AGA's work to surface investigations comprising airborne magnetics and radiometrics, geologic mapping and ridge and spur soil sampling. The Margaritas Application was converted to a Mining Concession Contract by Royal Road in August of 2021 (see Press Release August 31, 2021) and is now fully permitted for drilling.

In 2020, following the acquisition of NCH, Royal Road completed an initial 1,179 meter scout diamond drilling program at Güintar. Drilling focused on skarn-style mineralization in the west of the concession area (Niverengo prospect, see Figure 2 and Press Release September 29, 2020) and intersected gold-silver and copper mineralized pyrrhotite vein-breccia bodies hosted in calc-silicate altered sedimentary rocks (see Figure 2 and Table 1).

In July of 2021, following a detailed technical review, Royal Road initiated a 17-hole, 6287 meter, diamond drilling program at Güintar, aimed specifically at testing for porphyry-style potential located subjacent to vein-gold and skarn-style mineralization. Drilling intersected dense, aligned stockworks of porphyry-style veinlets extending from locally concealed surface outcrops to depths in excess of 140 meters, with wall-rock characterized by lower-grade but consistent gold, copper and silver mineralization down to depths in excess of 300 meters (see Figures 2 and 3 and Table 1; Press Releases December 14, 2021, April 28, 2022, June 28, 2022).

Surface saw-cut channel sampling extended known outcrops of porphyry mineralization northwards, beyond the extents of the Güintar Mining Concession Contract, onto the "Güintar North Application" area. Channel samples returned; GUI-CH-002, 24.2 meters at 0.9 grams per tonne gold, 16.2 grams per tonne silver and 0.3% copper and channel GUI-CH-003, 15.7 meters at 0.9 grams per tonne gold, 9 grams per tonne silver and 0.5% copper (see Figure3 and Press Release April 28, 2022).





Drill hole ALM-DD-001 is the first exploratory drill hole to have been completed on the El Aleman property (see Figures 2 and 4). The drill hole targeted the depth extent of mine workings located on an east-west oriented zone of quartz-carbonate gold-rich polymetallic veins and intersected; ALM-DD-001, 24m at 2.4 g/t gold within 80.5m at 1.0 g/t gold equivalent (see Table 1), extending gold mineralization from surface to at least 270 meters vertical depth. ALM-DD-002 was drilled beneath ALM-DD-001 but failed to intersect the sheeted vein zone (intersected thin zones of low-grade gold; see Figure 4, Table 1).





Royal Road has conducted grid-based soil geochemical sampling, rock-chip sampling and mapping at the Margaritas project (see Figure 5). Results from rock-chip sampling returned up to 34 grams per tonne gold (minimum 0.002 and mean 0.2 grams per tonne), 3,160 grams per tonne silver (minimum 0.005 and mean 18.2 grams per tonne) and 0.8% copper (minimum 2.2 ppm and mean 0.02%). The Margaritas project is fully permitted and ready for drill-testing.





"We are most grateful for the renewed initiative and support from the Colombian Mining Agency and of course for the continued encouragement from our local communities at Guintär and within the municipality of Anza," Said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "It is our opinion that Guintär and Margaritas are key components of a newly emerging metallogenic district, with exploratory drilling providing unambiguous evidence of along strike and particularly depth potential for significant porphyry, sheeted vein and skarn-style, gold, copper and silver mineralization. We are anxious to recommence work and have laid out a preliminary program aimed at refining our understanding of geometry and carefully extending drill holes away from and beneath known accumulations of higher-grade material."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Soil samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

[1] Gold Equivalent Calculation Assumes USD$3200/Oz gold, USD$35/Oz silver, USD$4.50/lb copper and 90% recoveries for all metals

