Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Fortified Health Security Acquires Latitude, Expands Cybersecurity Advisory Capabilities

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) specializing in healthcare cybersecurity, today announced its acquisition of Latitude Information Security (Latitude), a healthcare-focused cybersecurity advisory firm known for its expertise in HITRUST CSF, risk assessments and third-party risk management.

This strategic move scaled Fortified's ability to deliver healthcare advisory and HITRUST services into their portfolio, and well as adds a Philadelphia office to better serve clients in the region.

The acquisition will bring Latitude under the Fortified Brand, using the singular name moving forward.

Latitude clients can expect the same teams and quality of service, with the added benefit of access to Fortified's broader cybersecurity resources.

"Latitude's healthcare-focus and mission aligned with ours, so it made sense to become one unified team," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified Health Security. "This acquisition directly supports our mission to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of healthcare and our goal of simplifying cyber operations for providers so that they can continue to focus on patient care."

Mark Ferrari, CEO of Latitude, added, "This move enables Latitude clients to immediately access Fortified's broader suite of managed security services. Together, we can not only assess risk, but also implement the tools, monitoring, and support needed to act on those findings. That end-to-end capability is a real advantage for healthcare organizations."

Ferrari will oversee a new division within Fortified as VP, Risk and Governance Services, continuing to lead the former Latitude team and operations as Fortified provides clear updates, consistent delivery, and a structured path toward full alignment across teams and services.

About Fortified Health Security
Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com

###

Press contact:
Dave Anderson
Anderson Interactive
dave@andersoni.com
770-401-1044

SOURCE: Fortified Health Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/fortified-health-security-acquires-latitude-expands-cybersecurity-adv-1078658

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
