29.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
Turner Supply Acquires Certain Assets of Benchmark Industrial Supply

MOBILE, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Turner Supply, an industrial supply distributor serving industry since 1905, announces the purchase of certain assets of Benchmark Industrial Supply, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Benchmark Industrial Supply has been a trusted partner to manufacturers for nearly 30 years, providing Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) materials with a specialization in abrasives, buffs, and compounds. Founded in 1994 by Deborah and Frank Waller, Benchmark has built its reputation on offering both essential products and the expertise to help customers achieve peak performance.

Turner Supply will continue to serve Benchmark's customers with the same dedication to service, while also providing access to a broader product offering and expanded resources. Benchmark's long-standing commitment to keeping costs low and support high aligns with Turner Supply's mission to deliver top-quality products and solutions that drive efficiency and value.

Benchmark's legacy employees will join Turner Supply, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for their customers. Turner Supply's field sales specialists and customer service teams will work alongside their new colleagues from Benchmark to expand service capabilities and strengthen relationships across the region.

Turner Supply CEO and President Chip Schramm said, "We are excited to welcome the team members from Benchmark Industrial Supply to the Turner Supply family. Their expertise in abrasives and surface finishing complements our existing product portfolio, and together we will continue to provide exceptional value and support to our customers."

The Benchmark asset purchase marks the 4th transaction Turner has completed since 2019 and the 10th overall.

About Turner Supply:

Turner Supply, founded in 1905, is an industrial supply distributor that serves a diverse customer base across manufacturing and maintenance trades. With headquarters in Mobile, Ala., Turner Supply has eight stocking locations throughout the Southeast. A fourth-generation, family-owned business, Turner Supply is one of North America's largest independently owned industrial distributors of maintenance, repair, operations, and production supplies. Turner Supply is a proud member of Affiliated Distributors (AD), Industrial Supply Association (ISA), and supplyFORCE.

For media inquiries and additional information, please visit www.turnersupply.com

Contact Information

Shawn Arnold
Director of Ecommerce and Marketing
info@turnersupply.com

.

SOURCE: Turner Supply



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/turner-supply-acquires-certain-assets-of-benchmark-industrial-supply-1079258

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
