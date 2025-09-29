Sappi North America: Sappi Showcases "What's Next" in Sustainable Packaging at PackExpo Las Vegas

New Products, Expanded Capacity, and the Power of Touch Take Center Stage

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / At PackExpo Las Vegas, Sappi North America will feature its What's Next campaign, showcasing new products, expanded capabilities, and sustainable solutions for converters, brand owners, and consumers. From September 29 to October 1, Sappi will be at Booth SL-19005 in the Materials and Containers Pavilion (South Hall Lower), where attendees can learn about new product launches, expanded capabilities, and the company's commitment to responsible production.

Expanded Capacity for Reliable Supply

Sappi will highlight the recent upgrade and expansion of its Somerset Mill in Maine, now home to PM1 and PM2 - the most advanced paperboard machines in North America. With this investment, Sappi has more than doubled its SBS capacity to 920,000 tons per year, ensuring dependable delivery and consistent quality backed by built-in supply redundancy.

"This expansion positions us to serve our customers with even greater speed and reliability," said Paul Bortolan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "From high-quality packaging to everyday consumer goods, Sappi delivers the strength, performance, and environmental responsibility today's brands expect."

New Product Launches: LusterFSB and Proto Max

LusterFSB

Sappi's trusted food service board is now BPI-certified compostable (12-24pt in commercial facilities). Independently tested and verified to break down successfully according to the requirements in ASTM D6400-21. LusterFSB delivers superior convertibility, consistent reliability, and exceptional printability.

Proto Max

Engineered for demanding applications, Proto Max offers efficiency, strength, and durability. With improved stiffness and a proprietary coating formulation, it provides a uniform print surface optimized for laser etching. Proto Max offers consistent performance in high-speed filling lines for industries where precision matters most, including healthcare, cosmetics, and consumer electronics.

Both products are backed by Somerset Mill's new capacity, giving customers the assurance of secure supply and consistent quality with every run.

Sappi Sponsors Vicki Strull: The Touch Advantage

Sappi is sponsoring an exclusive session featuring packaging strategist Vicki Strull, who will explore the impact of physical touch on consumer behavior.

Session Title: The Touch Advantage: Untouched is Unsold

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 30 | 2:00 - 2:30 p.m.

Location: Innovation Stage 3 (W-4318)

Bonus: Free copy of The Touch Effect (while supplies last)

Key Takeaways:

Consumers are 50% more likely to purchase after two physical interactions

Premium materials reduce the number of touches needed to drive conversion

Tactile experiences build emotional connections and enhance brand loyalty

Booth Highlights

Visitors to Booth SL-19005 can:

Take a "touch test" to experience the impact of premium materials

Pick up new product samples, including LusterFSB and Proto Max

Explore Sappi's portfolio of paperboard, flexible packaging, containerboard, and label papers

Sappi continues to advance versatile, high-performing, and environmentally responsible solutions designed to elevate brands and shape the future of packaging.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Sappi North America, Inc., is a leader in converting wood fiber into superior products that are used worldwide. Sappi NA has a corporate office in Portland, Maine and mills in Skowhegan and Westbrook, Maine, Cloquet, Minnesota, and Matane, Quebec, along with a dedicated Technology Center and Sheeting Facility. Sappi NA employs approximately 2,100 people in the United States and Canada.

Sappi NA uses a renewable, recyclable natural source - woodfiber - to create packaging, specialty papers, graphic papers, and pulp that make everyday products more sustainable. Sappi supports sustainable forestry and sustainable manufacturing to mitigate climate change, protect biodiversity and improve soil and water quality.

Sappi North America is a subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.sappi.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sappi North America on 3blmedia.com.

