Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 17:02 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frownies Announces Leadership Transition as Fifth Generation Steps Into CEO Role

DAYTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Frownies, the 136-year-old family-owned beauty brand that has helped generations look and feel their best, today announced a leadership transition. After more than 25 years of dedication and heart, Kat Wright will retire from her role as President on September 1, 2025.

Helen Morrison, President & CEO

Helen Morrison, President & CEO
Helen Morrison

Wright has been instrumental in shaping the Frownies skincare line, expanding the company's reach, and carrying forward the legacy of beauty solutions rooted in family tradition. Her expertise in natural ingredients and her passion for wellness have been foundational to the brand's success and enduring relevance.

As part of this transition, the Frownies Board of Directors has appointed Helen Morrison as President and Chief Executive Officer. Morrison, the great-great-granddaughter of founder Margaret Krosen, represents the fifth generation of female leadership within the company.

"Kathy's leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on this company," said Norman Wright, Chairman of the Board. "We are grateful for her years of service and the foundation she has built. The Board has full confidence in Helen's ability to guide Frownies forward while staying true to the values that have sustained the brand for more than a Century."

"They say business isn't personal, but for me it always has been because I'm following in the footsteps of my grandmother and her grandmother, and the generations of women before me. To stand among them and now lead this company is such a special privilege. My commitment is to care deeply for our customers, our employees, and the mission of Frownies as we step into this next chapter together," said Helen Morrison.

This transition comes at an exciting time for Frownies. The brand is expanding its skincare collection with new innovations while also deepening its connection to a loyal and growing community. Building on more than a century of trust and recent viral momentum, Frownies remains committed to offering simple, effective skincare products - and to helping people of all ages feel confident in their skin.

"This role is deeply meaningful to me. It's about honoring the women who came before me and the community that has believed in us for more than a century. Leading Frownies is both the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility, and I am committed to serving our customers and our employees with the same love and care that has defined this brand for 136 years," Morrison added.

About Frownies
Family-owned since 1889, Frownies has been a cult favorite for over 135 years. Known as the original beauty-sleep secret, Frownies' iconic Facial Patches and growing line of skincare offer effective alternatives to invasive cosmetic procedures. Passed down by five generations of women, Frownies continues to make waves by blending authenticity, innovation, and a fiercely loyal community that spans the globe. Visit http://frownies.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Laura Gaspard
Strategic Partnerships & PR Manager
laura@frownies.com
1-800-648-6891

.

SOURCE: Frownies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/frownies-announces-leadership-transition-as-fifth-generation-steps-int-1079264

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.