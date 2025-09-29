SoleFiori signed a deal to set up a 6 GW heterojunction (HJT) solar module plant in Saudi Arabia, supplying high-efficiency panels tailored for desert conditions.Zhuhai-based SoleFiori Technology (Hongjun New Energy) has signed an agreement with its Saudi Arabian partners to set up a 6 GW HJT solar module factory in Saudi Arabia. The new facility will supply high-efficiency HJT modules optimized for desert conditions. Although the exact site and equity split were not disclosed, the project is positioned as a regional hub serving Saudi Arabia and neighboring markets. SoleFiori said its HJT modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...