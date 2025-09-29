Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date CL Cresco Labs Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares Thursday October 2, 2025 DPRO Green Thumb Industries Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares FAT Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. STCU Star Copper Corp.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)