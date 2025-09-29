Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|CL
|Cresco Labs Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares
|Thursday October 2, 2025
|DPRO
|Green Thumb Industries Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares
|FAT
|Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.
|STCU
|Star Copper Corp.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
© 2025 Newsfile Corp.