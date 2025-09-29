Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Neurovation Labs, Inc.: Neurovation Labs Joins NewYorkBIO Fellows Program to Accelerate Development of Biomarker-Driven Neuromedicines and Diagnostics

Company to attend upcoming NewYorkBIO Innovation Summit on September 30, 2025, in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Neurovation Labs, Inc., a precision neuroscience biotechnology company targeting physiological biomarkers of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced its acceptance to the NewYorkBIO Fellows Program, an initiative that provides emerging biotech companies with extensive resources, networks, and opportunities to accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes.

Neurovation Labs logo

Neurovation Labs logo

"Acceptance into the NewYorkBIO Fellows Program provides us with a unique platform to significantly expand our visibility within the biotechnology ecosystem," said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Chief Executive Officer of Neurovation Labs. "As we advance our pipeline - including our lead programs for PTSD, brain trauma, and related conditions rooted in emotion dysregulation - access to this network will be instrumental in forging strategic partnerships, attracting investment, and accelerating our path toward bringing transformative solutions to patients."

As the leading advocate for the life sciences community in New York State, NewYorkBIO brings together hundreds of bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and industry stakeholders dedicated to advancing research and commercializing transformative treatments.

In addition, Neurovation Labs will attend the upcoming NewYorkBIO Innovation Summit on September 30, 2025, in New York, a premier event showcasing breakthroughs and fostering partnerships across the life sciences community.

Participation in the Fellows Program and Innovation Summit highlights Neurovation's growing leadership in precision neuroscience and its determination to bring biomarker-driven solutions for mental health to the forefront of patient care.

About Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Neurovation Labs is a preclinical stage biotechnology company advancing precision diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. The company is currently focused on the discovery and development of a portfolio of region-selective small molecule candidates for ionotropic glutamate receptor-mediated disorders. Their lead asset is a small molecule Negative Allosteric Modulator (NAM) of amygdala-specific AMPA receptors for the treatment of PTSD, and their pipeline includes objective diagnostics and targeted treatments for TBI, mTBI, and other CNS disorders.

Company Contact
Press@NeurovationLabs.com

Media Contact
Jessica Starman, MBA
media@neurovationlabs.com

.

SOURCE: Neurovation Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/neurovation-labs-joins-newyorkbio-fellows-program-to-accelerate-development-of-biomar-1079254

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.