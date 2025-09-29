Neurovation Labs, Inc.: Neurovation Labs Joins NewYorkBIO Fellows Program to Accelerate Development of Biomarker-Driven Neuromedicines and Diagnostics

Company to attend upcoming NewYorkBIO Innovation Summit on September 30, 2025, in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Neurovation Labs, Inc., a precision neuroscience biotechnology company targeting physiological biomarkers of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, today announced its acceptance to the NewYorkBIO Fellows Program, an initiative that provides emerging biotech companies with extensive resources, networks, and opportunities to accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes.

"Acceptance into the NewYorkBIO Fellows Program provides us with a unique platform to significantly expand our visibility within the biotechnology ecosystem," said Dr. Jennifer Perusini, Chief Executive Officer of Neurovation Labs. "As we advance our pipeline - including our lead programs for PTSD, brain trauma, and related conditions rooted in emotion dysregulation - access to this network will be instrumental in forging strategic partnerships, attracting investment, and accelerating our path toward bringing transformative solutions to patients."

As the leading advocate for the life sciences community in New York State, NewYorkBIO brings together hundreds of bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and industry stakeholders dedicated to advancing research and commercializing transformative treatments.

In addition, Neurovation Labs will attend the upcoming NewYorkBIO Innovation Summit on September 30, 2025, in New York, a premier event showcasing breakthroughs and fostering partnerships across the life sciences community.

Participation in the Fellows Program and Innovation Summit highlights Neurovation's growing leadership in precision neuroscience and its determination to bring biomarker-driven solutions for mental health to the forefront of patient care.

About Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Neurovation Labs is a preclinical stage biotechnology company advancing precision diagnosis and treatment of mental health disorders. The company is currently focused on the discovery and development of a portfolio of region-selective small molecule candidates for ionotropic glutamate receptor-mediated disorders. Their lead asset is a small molecule Negative Allosteric Modulator (NAM) of amygdala-specific AMPA receptors for the treatment of PTSD, and their pipeline includes objective diagnostics and targeted treatments for TBI, mTBI, and other CNS disorders.

