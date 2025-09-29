Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 17:26 Uhr
Metalore Resources Ltd.: Metalore Announces Results of AGM

SIMCOE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Metalore Resources Limited (TSXV:MET) ("Metalore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its recent annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM"), which was held on September 27, 2025.

A total of 1,243,701 common shares (70.07 % of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date) were represented at the AGM. All the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated September 3, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders approved setting the size of the Board to five directors as follows: Armen Chilian, Ashley Nadon, Timothy Cronkwright, Peter Cox and John McVicar. Following the AGM, the Board appointed Armen Chilian as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ashley Nadon as Chief Financial Officer.

About Metalore Resources Limited

Metalore has produced natural gas from its Southwestern Ontario operations since 1964. Revenues generated from natural gas sales have enabled the Company to explore Northwestern Ontario for gold, copper, zinc, lithium, PGE's and diamonds without dilution to its share structure (currently 1,775,035 shares outstanding). The Company holds a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the main Brookbank gold deposit and has a joint venture agreement with Equinox Gold Greenstone Gold Mines to explore the surrounding Brookbank gold properties, Thunder Bay mining district.

For further information contact:

Armen Chilian P.Geo. President /CEO
(519) 428 - 2464
www.metaloreresources.ca/contact

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Metalore Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/metalore-announces-results-of-agm-1079269

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
