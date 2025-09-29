Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 29 September 2025
Edison issues report on abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (AUSC)
Edison issues report on abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust (LSE: AUSC)
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust's (AUSC's) managers Abby Glennie and Amanda Yeaman are finding interesting investment ideas at attractive valuations during a difficult time in the market. UK small-cap stocks remain unloved by investors and within this asset class value stocks are outpacing AUSC's preferred high-quality growth names. The managers stress that, despite weak UK economic growth, there are plenty of smaller-cap UK companies that can thrive regardless of the macroeconomic backdrop. They are confident that the trust's relative returns can improve once the style headwind abates, adding to AUSC's long-term outperformance record.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisongroup.com
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
enquiries@edisongroup.com
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Xwww.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2205446 29-Sep-2025