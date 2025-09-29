Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850403 | ISIN: GB0031348658 | Ticker-Symbol: BCY
Xetra
29.09.25 | 17:35
4,365 Euro
-0,91 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3554,37518:01
4,3554,37518:01
PR Newswire
29.09.2025 17:36 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SeeTrue to Deliver Faster and Safer Entry for Barclays Center Fans with AI-Powered Security Screening

AI-powered system reduces wait times, enhances detection of prohibited items, and improves the visitor experience at arena entrances

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays Center today announced it has selected SeeTrue, a global leader in AI-powered security screening, to deploy its advanced artificial intelligence software for prohibited item detection at visitor checkpoints. This groundbreaking initiative enhances both guest safety and the overall fan experience, marking a major milestone in venue security innovation.

Arenas face the challenge of screening tens of thousands of guests within a very short timeframe, while also monitoring for an extensive list of prohibited items and contraband. SeeTrue's AI solution was specifically adapted to the arena environment, combining speed, accuracy, and consistency to ensure guests enjoy a seamless arrival. The system enables faster throughput, reducing long lines at entry points, while providing comprehensive detection across a wide range of threats. The result is a smoother and less intrusive experience for visitors, who can spend more time enjoying the event and less time waiting to enter.

"Barclays Center is proud to lead the way in redefining venue security," said Keia Cole, Chief Digital Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE). "By working with SeeTrue, we're making our entry process faster, safer, and more comfortable, ensuring guests spend less time waiting outside and more time enjoying the experience inside."

"Security screening is no longer just about airports," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "Our AI technology is now proving its value in urban environments such as arenas, correctional facilities, courthouses, and other high-security venues. Barclays is a leader in this space, working with their experts helped us fine tune our technology to enhance both safety and the fan experience."

Since opening in 2012, Barclays Center has become a premier venue for sports and entertainment, welcoming millions of visitors each year. With a commitment to innovation and fan-first hospitality, the arena continues to set new standards for guest experience and safety.

SeeTrue is a leader in AI-based security screening solutions, trusted worldwide for its accuracy, scalability, and consistency. Its technology supports aviation, customs, and urban security environments, helping organizations balance safety with operational efficiency.

SeeTrue will be exhibiting at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) in New Orleans from 29 September - 1 October 2025 (Booth 3206) and at the International Security Expo (ISE) in London from 30 September - 1 October 2025 (Stand E52), showcasing its solutions.

About BSE:

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) is an entertainment platform committed to creating elevated, innovative and unforgettable experiences, inspired by Brooklyn. Through state-of-the-art venues including Barclays Center, professional sports franchises - the New York Liberty, the Brooklyn Nets and NBA G League team the Long Island Nets - and emerging businesses including Brooklyn Media, Brooklyn Hospitality Group and Brooklyn Wine Club, BSE delivers dynamic content and memories for our fans and audiences.

About SeeTrue:

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

Contact:
Sharon Salzman
Director of Marketing
SeeTrue
sharons@seetrue.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seetrue-to-deliver-faster-and-safer-entry-for-barclays-center-fans-with-ai-powered-security-screening-302569649.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.