SeeTrue to Deliver Faster and Safer Entry for Barclays Center Fans with AI-Powered Security Screening

AI-powered system reduces wait times, enhances detection of prohibited items, and improves the visitor experience at arena entrances

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barclays Center today announced it has selected SeeTrue, a global leader in AI-powered security screening, to deploy its advanced artificial intelligence software for prohibited item detection at visitor checkpoints. This groundbreaking initiative enhances both guest safety and the overall fan experience, marking a major milestone in venue security innovation.

Arenas face the challenge of screening tens of thousands of guests within a very short timeframe, while also monitoring for an extensive list of prohibited items and contraband. SeeTrue's AI solution was specifically adapted to the arena environment, combining speed, accuracy, and consistency to ensure guests enjoy a seamless arrival. The system enables faster throughput, reducing long lines at entry points, while providing comprehensive detection across a wide range of threats. The result is a smoother and less intrusive experience for visitors, who can spend more time enjoying the event and less time waiting to enter.

"Barclays Center is proud to lead the way in redefining venue security," said Keia Cole, Chief Digital Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE). "By working with SeeTrue, we're making our entry process faster, safer, and more comfortable, ensuring guests spend less time waiting outside and more time enjoying the experience inside."

"Security screening is no longer just about airports," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "Our AI technology is now proving its value in urban environments such as arenas, correctional facilities, courthouses, and other high-security venues. Barclays is a leader in this space, working with their experts helped us fine tune our technology to enhance both safety and the fan experience."

Since opening in 2012, Barclays Center has become a premier venue for sports and entertainment, welcoming millions of visitors each year. With a commitment to innovation and fan-first hospitality, the arena continues to set new standards for guest experience and safety.

SeeTrue is a leader in AI-based security screening solutions, trusted worldwide for its accuracy, scalability, and consistency. Its technology supports aviation, customs, and urban security environments, helping organizations balance safety with operational efficiency.

SeeTrue will be exhibiting at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) in New Orleans from 29 September - 1 October 2025 (Booth 3206) and at the International Security Expo (ISE) in London from 30 September - 1 October 2025 (Stand E52), showcasing its solutions.

About BSE:

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment (BSE) is an entertainment platform committed to creating elevated, innovative and unforgettable experiences, inspired by Brooklyn. Through state-of-the-art venues including Barclays Center, professional sports franchises - the New York Liberty, the Brooklyn Nets and NBA G League team the Long Island Nets - and emerging businesses including Brooklyn Media, Brooklyn Hospitality Group and Brooklyn Wine Club, BSE delivers dynamic content and memories for our fans and audiences.

About SeeTrue:

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

