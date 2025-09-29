2024 FedEx Cares Report: Team Members Donate Over 3,000 Totes in the 2024 Purple Totes Grant Contest

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / FedEx Cares celebrated the winners of the 2nd annual Purple Totes Grant Contest. More than 2,500 volunteers collected over 3,000 totes filled with much-needed items for nonprofits worldwide. Teams competed by posting their contributions to social media for a chance to win a $5,000 grant for the nonprofit of their choice.

FedEx donated $30,000 to nonprofits selected by the 2024 contest winners:

Small Division: Bundle Up Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, U.S.

Medium Division: Western Australia Legendaries, Perth, Western Australia

Large Division: Repair Service Center, Collierville, Tennessee, U.S.

Most Creative Winner: Santa Paws, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Most Impactful Winner: NZJA, Irvine, California, U.S.

Most Engaging Winner: LoveCat@TW, New Taipei City, Taiwan

FedEx supports the USO's mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families For 24 years, FedEx has supported the USO through in-kind shipping, cash grants and volunteering. FedEx enhances the USO's operational capabilities by sharing logistics expertise, streamlining processes, and implementing advanced communication systems. Our team members volunteer at kitting events to assemble care packages containing everyday essentials and holiday items. These packages serve as tangible symbols of gratitude and support for service members deployed around the globe.

