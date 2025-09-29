Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 17:59
201,30 Euro
-0,96 % -1,95
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
201,35201,7518:02
201,30201,8018:02
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 17:38 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2024 FedEx Cares Report: Team Members Donate Over 3,000 Totes in the 2024 Purple Totes Grant Contest

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / FedEx Cares celebrated the winners of the 2nd annual Purple Totes Grant Contest. More than 2,500 volunteers collected over 3,000 totes filled with much-needed items for nonprofits worldwide. Teams competed by posting their contributions to social media for a chance to win a $5,000 grant for the nonprofit of their choice.

FedEx donated $30,000 to nonprofits selected by the 2024 contest winners:

  • Small Division: Bundle Up Hampton Roads, Norfolk, Virginia, U.S.

  • Medium Division: Western Australia Legendaries, Perth, Western Australia

  • Large Division: Repair Service Center, Collierville, Tennessee, U.S.

  • Most Creative Winner: Santa Paws, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, U.S.

  • Most Impactful Winner: NZJA, Irvine, California, U.S.

  • Most Engaging Winner: LoveCat@TW, New Taipei City, Taiwan

FedEx supports the USO's mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families

For 24 years, FedEx has supported the USO through in-kind shipping, cash grants and volunteering. FedEx enhances the USO's operational capabilities by sharing logistics expertise, streamlining processes, and implementing advanced communication systems. Our team members volunteer at kitting events to assemble care packages containing everyday essentials and holiday items. These packages serve as tangible symbols of gratitude and support for service members deployed around the globe.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Most Engaging Winner, LoveCat@TW, New Taipei City, Taiwan

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/2024-fedex-cares-report-team-members-donate-over-3-000-totes-in-the-2024-purple-tote-1079273

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.