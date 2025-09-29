Anzeige
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 17:50 Uhr
AEG Presents' Kris Lingle-Griffith Named to Women Inspiring Nevada 2025 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Kris Lingle-Griffith, Vice President of Marketing for AEG Presents Las Vegas, has been named to the VEGAS INC Women Inspiring Nevada 2025 list.

Lingle-Griffith oversees marketing strategy for some of Las Vegas' biggest entertainment offerings, including residencies, concerts, and special events produced by AEG Presents. Her role places her at the center of campaigns that help maintain Las Vegas' status as a global live entertainment destination.

In addition to her work at AEG Presents, Lingle-Griffith serves on the board of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) Las Vegas, where she advocates for mentorship, networking, and professional opportunities for women in the entertainment and sports industries.

Her honor comes as AEG Presents prepares for major milestones in Las Vegas, including the reopening of Resorts World Theatre after its summer 2025 renovation. The venue now features elevated VIP offerings and flexible seating to accommodate shows with a general admission (GA) floor.

The Women Inspiring Nevada list is an annual recognition by VEGAS INC honoring women whose leadership and achievements are shaping Nevada's future. Lingle-Griffith joins a distinguished group of honorees across business, education, healthcare, and community leadership, all recognized for their contributions to the state's growth and success.

