Secure Headset Group (SHG), the American-owned leader in specialized communication endpoints, today announced the immediate availability of its next-generation headset adapters and push-to-talk (PTT) cables-providing a trusted replacement for discontinued Poly specialty dispatch products.

For nearly four decades, SHG has supported mission-critical communications for the U.S. Military, public safety dispatchers, and aviation professionals. With Poly's exit from the specialty dispatch market, SHG is ensuring uninterrupted operations with superior, U.S. designed and tested replacements now shipping within 30 days.

The new portfolio includes:

SHG S D200 DECT Cordless PTT Headset Adapter A wireless adapter designed for dispatch. Featuring DECT Security Step C, 256-bit AES encryption (FIPS 140-2), and up to 130 ft. range, it supports both analog and USB interfaces, delivering unmatched reliability for sensitive environments. Replacing the Poly CA22CD.

"Our customers have relied on Poly products for decades, and we understand their concerns about quality, availability, and safe communications," said Aaron Gitler, CEO Secure Headsets Group.

"This launch is about assurance: SHG is delivering comparable and in many cases superior alternatives that are tested, available, and backed by live U.S. based support," said Peter Goldstein, CEO Clear Choice Headsets, a distributor of SHG, Poly and other leading brands.

SHG Differentiators

Quality: 99.96% reliability, military-grade engineering

99.96% reliability, military-grade engineering Safety Security: FIPS 140-2 encryption, TAA NDAA 889 compliance, adherence to the Department of Defense Memorandum on Collaboration Peripherals in Secure Spaces

FIPS 140-2 encryption, TAA NDAA 889 compliance, adherence to the Department of Defense Memorandum on Collaboration Peripherals in Secure Spaces Availability: Guaranteed shipping in under 30 days

Guaranteed shipping in under 30 days Service: Two-year warranty, 24hr swap program, White glove account and response management.

Two-year warranty, 24hr swap program, White glove account and response management. American Owned Operated: U.S. engineering and design, manufacturing oversight, operations and live support.

All products are available now. Call 800.827.9715 or visit our website www.secureheadsets.com/poly.

About Secure Headset Group®

Secure Headset Group (formerly Starkey Headset Group) is the U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of mission-critical communication endpoints trusted by the Department of Defense, first responders, and aviation dispatch worldwide. With nearly four decades of proven performance and a renewed focus on quality and availability, SHG delivers the industry's most reliable and safe headset solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250929756053/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Aaron Gitler

CEO

Secure Headset Group

media@secureheadsets.com

800.827.9715