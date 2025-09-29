Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - A new study from hospitality job platform OysterLink reveals that Restaurant Managers now earn an average of $72,370 annually in 2024. That's nearly double the wages of frontline hospitality jobs such as waiters ($38,360) and bartenders ($39,880).
The data also shows Restaurant Managers experienced an 18.64% wage increase between 2020 and 2024, rising from $61,000 to $72,370. Meanwhile, employment for Restaurant Managers grew 23.97% during the same period, reaching 244,230 positions in 2024.
"What stands out in these findings is not just that managers earn more - that's expected - but how quickly management roles are growing in both pay and demand. For many hospitality professionals, this shows there's a clear career path upward with real financial and job security benefits," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink.
Table 1. Restaurant Managers at a glance (2020-2024)
|Year
|Average Salary
|Employees
|2020
|$61,000
|197,010
|2021
|$63,970
|210,680
|2022
|$67,130
|231,100
|2023
|$69,580
|246,070
|2024
|$72,370
|244,230
With frontline roles like waiters and bartenders seeing stronger percentage wage growth (nearly 40% from 2020-2024), Restaurant Managers remain the highest earners among these common hospitality occupations, making management positions a compelling career goal for those entering the industry today.
About OysterLink
OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals with over 400,000 monthly visitors. OysterLink connects talent with opportunities across the U.S., including part-time sommelier or restaurant manager jobs in Miami.
The platform also offers trend reports, expert insights, and interviews with leaders in hospitality. To explore more data-driven insights or post a job that works for today's talent, visit www.oysterlink.com.
