The data also shows Restaurant Managers experienced an 18.64% wage increase between 2020 and 2024, rising from $61,000 to $72,370. Meanwhile, employment for Restaurant Managers grew 23.97% during the same period, reaching 244,230 positions in 2024.

"What stands out in these findings is not just that managers earn more - that's expected - but how quickly management roles are growing in both pay and demand. For many hospitality professionals, this shows there's a clear career path upward with real financial and job security benefits," said Milos Eric, Co-Founder and General Manager of OysterLink.

Table 1. Restaurant Managers at a glance (2020-2024)

Year Average Salary Employees 2020 $61,000 197,010 2021 $63,970 210,680 2022 $67,130 231,100 2023 $69,580 246,070 2024 $72,370 244,230

With frontline roles like waiters and bartenders seeing stronger percentage wage growth (nearly 40% from 2020-2024), Restaurant Managers remain the highest earners among these common hospitality occupations, making management positions a compelling career goal for those entering the industry today.

