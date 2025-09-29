Interventional Cardiology Devices Market to Reach US$39,234.52 million by 2033, at CAGR of 9.0% | Business Market Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research by Business Market Insights (BMI), the report "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size and Forecast (2025-2033)" forecasts a 9.0 % by 2033, as bioresorbable and polymer-free stents reshape the global interventional cardiology devices ecosystem. The report highlights that the push for safer, long-term outcomes is driving demand for next-generation stents that reduce the risks of late-stage thrombosis and restenosis.

The interventional cardiology devices market is anticipated to grow steadily in the coming years. This growth is mainly driven by the rising number of people with heart diseases and the increasing use of minimally invasive procedures. New technologies, such as bioresorbable stents, advanced imaging systems, and robotic-assisted tools, are helping doctors perform safer and more accurate treatments.

The opening of more cardiac centers and outpatient cath labs, particularly in developing countries, will also drive market growth. There is a significant opportunity in developing devices that can treat complex heart conditions and in expanding into regions where advanced treatments are currently unavailable. However, the high cost of these devices can slow down adoption, especially in low-income countries. Strict approval rules for new products and a shortage of trained specialists in certain areas may also hinder growth. Despite these challenges, advancements in technology and increased access to healthcare will continue to drive the market forward.

Overview of report findings

1.Market Growth

The interventional cardiology devices market is projected to grow from US$ 18,410.90 million in 2024 to US$ 39,234.52 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% between 2025 and 2033.

The interventional cardiology devices market is growing due to the rising incidence of heart disease, the increasing use of minimally invasive procedures, rapid technological advancements, the expansion of cardiac care facilities, and growing awareness about the benefits of early treatment. However, high costs and strict regulations may hinder growth.

2.Emergence of Bioresorbable and Polymer-Free Stent

Bioresorbable and polymer-free stents are new generations of stents designed to enhance the long-term safety of heart patients. In contrast to permanent metal stents, which remain in the artery permanently, bioresorbable stents degrade over time within the body once the artery has healed. This minimizes the risk of long-term complications such as late-stage blood clots (thrombosis) or narrowing of the artery again (restenosis). Polymer-free stents eliminate the coating that can sometimes provoke inflammation, making them safer for certain patients. These technological advances are gaining strong market interest because they have improved patient outcomes and reduced the need for repeat procedures. With technological advancements, demand for such high-tech stents is likely to increase, offering strong growth opportunities for manufacturers.

3.Technological Advancements in Interventional Cardiology Devices

Technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices are leading to safer, more efficient heart procedures. Drug-eluting stents contain drugs to prevent arteries from narrowing again, while bio-resorbable scaffolds dissolve after time, mitigating long-term risks. Cutting-edge imaging systems enable cardiologists to visualize their work more clearly, resulting in greater precision. Robotic-assisted interventions aid in device placement and help prevent complications. In addition, technological advances improve prognoses for patients, and decrease recovery time, making treatments more appealing to both patients and healthcare providers. As advances in technology continue, the demand for next-generation interventional cardiology devices is expected to grow, providing opportunities for companies operating in the interventional cardiology space.

4.Geographic Insights

North America is by far the leader in the interventional cardiology devices market. The region has well-developed healthcare systems, high adoption of new technology, and a huge pool of skilled cardiologists available in both private and public sectors. Additionally, high reimbursement rates and awareness of early diagnosis and treatment for heart conditions also are contributing factors.

Europe is second in the interventional cardiology devices market, driven by the increasing acceptance and use of minimally invasive procedures, a strong presence of established cardiac care centers, and ongoing innovative product development from the leading medical device manufacturers in the region. The main contributors in Europe are countries like Germany, France, and the U.K.

The Asia Pacific region is growing the fastest, seeing a convergence of a larger patient population, rapid investment in healthcare systems, and improving access to advanced complex procedures (especially in the countries of China, India, and Japan). The rise of medical tourism, combined with ongoing government funding and an increasing focus on cardiovascular health, is further boosting demand. While developed regions continue to lead the way in the adoption of new technologies, the Asia Pacific can offer a significant opportunity moving forward, provided there is a focus on addressing the large unmet needs of the population and expanding healthcare capabilities.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into coronary and peripheral stents, interventional catheters, PTCA balloons, guidewires and introducer sheaths, transcatheter heart valves, and others. The coronary and peripheral stents segment dominated the market in 2024.

By material type, the interventional cardiology devices market is segmented into cobalt-chromium alloy, platinum-chromium alloy, nitinol, polymer, and others. The cobalt-chromium alloy segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the market is segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic. The therapeutic segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By Indication, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease, structural heart diseases, peripheral artery disease, and others. The coronary artery disease segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization labs, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy & Development

Key Players: The interventional cardiology devices market is populated by several key players, each contributing to its growth and innovation. Some prominent players are:

Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Abbott B. Braun SE TERUMO CORPORATION Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. Meril Life Sciences

Global Headlines

" Edwards Lifesciences Announced FDA Approval of SAPIEN 3 - In May 2025, Edwards Lifesciences, an American multinational medical device manufacturing company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) therapy, the SAPIEN 3 platform, for severe aortic stenosis (AS) patients without symptoms, marking the first FDA approval for TAVR in asymptomatic patients."

- In May 2025, Edwards Lifesciences, an American multinational medical device manufacturing company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) therapy, the SAPIEN 3 platform, for severe aortic stenosis (AS) patients without symptoms, marking the first FDA approval for TAVR in asymptomatic patients." "Boston Scientific Corporation announced FDA approval for AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon - In March 2024, Boston Scientific Corporation, an American multinational medical device manufacturing company, announced it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB), which is indicated to treat coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR) in patients with coronary artery disease. ISR is the obstruction or narrowing of a stented vessel by plaque or scar tissue.

Conclusion

The increasing number of cases of heart diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the advent of devices such as drug-eluting stents, bioresorbable scaffolds, and AI-assisted imaging technology are the primary growth factors for the market. In addition, the market is expected to be further fueled by factors such as the rising healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness related to the early treatment of heart diseases. However, factors such as high device costs, stringent regulatory approvals, and limited availability of skilled specialists in certain regions may slow down adoption. Despite these challenges, ongoing R&D investments and strategic partnerships by leading companies are set to sustain market growth.

