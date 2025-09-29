Czech Innovation Against Alzheimer's: H2 Global Group Enters Key Growth Phase

H2 Global Group, together with its subsidiary H2 Medical Technologies, has entered a decisive growth stage following strong recognition at LSI Europe 2025 in London. The group presented its breakthrough approach to preventing and treating neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, confirming its position among global leaders in the MedTech and HealthTech sectors.

PRAGUE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the core of this innovation is a prototype medical device for controlled hydrogen therapy, developed by H2 Medical Technologies. The device is designed for patients with mild cognitive impairment, a condition that often precedes Alzheimer's. Non-invasive and suitable for both clinical and home use, it is based on a patented method pioneered by a Japanese team led by Professor Shigeo Ohta, co-owner of H2 Global Group. Research indicates that molecular hydrogen can protect brain cells, slow inflammation, and support neuronal metabolism and connectivity.

"Hydrogen is the smallest molecule in the universe, yet it can protect our most valuable assets - memory and independence," explains Prof. Ohta.

Group founder David Maršálek, who has been developing hydrogen technologies since 2011, adds: "Our mission is to launch the world's first hydrogen-based medical device for Alzheimer's prevention and therapy support. With strong scientific evidence, patent protection, and an experienced team, we are positioned to succeed."

Between 2021 and 2025, H2 Global Group raised over $18M in Seed funding, built a network of 20,000 end-customers and 50+ B2B partners, and exceeded revenues of circa $7.4M. Current transactions value the group at circa $77M.

Now entering Series A, the group plans to raise $25-30 million to fund global expansion into Europe, the U.S., the Middle East, and Africa, complete clinical trials, and secure EU and FDA registrations. Revenue projections forecast growth to nearly $48M by 2029.

The portfolio extends beyond the medical device. H2 Medical Technologies supplies hydrogen generators and therapeutic systems to spas, sports clubs, physiotherapy practices or dental clinics. Its solutions are also approved for veterinary use. In parallel, H2 Pharm develops consumer products such as H2 Premium Water®, H2 Brain®, H2 Forte®, and H2 Dent Care®, which are commercially successful and distributed via e-commerce and a B2B network.

"Such opportunities are rare," concludes Maršálek. "When future textbooks are written, our investors will say: I was there. Hydrogen is not only energy source but a molecule of lifeconnecting the world. Invest in Hydrogen!"

