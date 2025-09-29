From the Dark Ages to the Dawn of Civilisation: Apollo Art Auctions' Prince Collection Sale

Fine Ancient Art & Antiquities - The Prince Collection

Live Auction: Saturday, 4 October, 1:00 p.m. GMT | Central London & Online

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2025online platform, the Saleroom, Liveauctioneers,Invaluableand Interencheres.

This extraordinary auction showcases an exceptional array of antiquities representing the rich artistic and cultural traditions of Medieval Europe, Asia, South America and Western Asia. Each piece has been carefully selected for its craftsmanship and historical significance, offering collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire rare treasures of enduring value.

"Our sale invites bidders on a journey through Dark Age Europe, featuring objects and jewellery that blend Christian and pagan iconography, before turning to the vibrant cultures of the Near East," said Dr. Ivan Bonchev of Apollo Art Auctions. "The second half of the collection reveals an eclectic selection of Near Eastern art, from cylinder seals to early writing tablets, illustrating the creativity across continents and centuries."

Auction Highlights

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Lot 3 - Merovingian Silver-Gilt Bishop's Necklace with Cross Pendant

Dating to the early 6th-7th century, this cross-and-necklace reflects the Merovingian dynasty's transition from pagan roots to Christianity following the baptism of King Clovis I around 496. Intact necklaces of this calibre are exceptionally rare.

View lot

Lot 6 - Extraordinary Scythian High-Karat Gold Stag Plaque

Possibly buried with a Scythian noble between 500-300 BC, this gleaming gold plaque depicts a stag, symbol of speed and the soul's journey, demonstrating the lasting power and prestige conveyed by gold.

View lot

Lot 51 - Rare Viking Silver-Gilt Medallion with Central Cabochon

This finely crafted medallion, set with a deep red garnet, went beyond ornamentation. Viking jewellery signified status, identity and belief, and pieces such as this were often worn as protective amulets.

View lot

Lot 196 - Sumerian Clay Tablet with Proto-Cuneiform Inscription

Among the earliest known cuneiform records, this tablet bears pictographic symbols used to track commodities and quantities such as grain and livestock, an exceptionally rare survival from the dawn of writing.

View lot

Lot 229 - Old Babylonian Cylinder Seal Depicting a King and Inscriptions

Dating to c. 2000-1600 BC, this finely carved seal shows a king with attendants and carries cuneiform inscriptions naming its owner. Cylinder seals served as personal signatures to authorise documents and mark property, and well-preserved examples with clear imagery are scarce.

View lot

Auction & Viewing Details

The live auction will be held at Apollo Art Auctions, 63-64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW, on Saturday, 4 October at 1:00 p.m. GMT.

All lots are available for private viewing by appointment at the London showroom. Apollo's experienced, white-gloved team carefully handles each item and prepares all acquisitions for secure in-house shipping, ensuring that every piece reaches its new destination with the utmost care.

For further information, to arrange a private viewing, or for assistance with registration, please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com

or call (+44) 7424 994167.