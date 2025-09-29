Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") advises that, pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") policies, the Company is providing an update on the status of the TSX-V's review of: (i) the net smelter return ("NSR") royalty agreement with CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. ("CleanTech") and its subsidiary U.S. Fluorspar LLC, as amended effective August 27, 2025, covering CleanTech's fluorspar projects in the United States; and (ii) the amended and restated NSR royalty agreements with Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant"), covering Silver Elephant's Mongolian coal and Bolivian silver properties, each as announced on August 29, 2025. The TSX-V review process for both matters remains ongoing. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

