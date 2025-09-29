Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 18:34 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2025 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 25, the opening ceremony for the 2025 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week was held. Under the theme "Shared Opportunities, Shared Development, Shared Future", this year's event spans four days and features a coordinated series of activities, including thematic exhibitions, economic and trade events, cultural and sports exchanges, and consumption-promotion activities. Industry leaders like South Korea's CJ Group, along with over a hundred other outstanding Korean small and medium-sized enterprises, are participating deeply in the event, engaging in matchmaking talks with companies from Liaoning Province.

2025 China<div id=

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Wang Xinwei, Deputy Secretary General of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee and Governor of Liaoning Province, stated that Liaoning and South Korea are close neighbors separated only by a narrow strip of water. Over the years, their friendly exchanges and economic cooperation have yielded fruitful results, with South Korea now being Liaoning's second largest trading partner and third largest source of foreign investment. Governor Wang described Liaoning as an industrial powerhouse undergoing transformation, a hub of innovation forging new paths, a forefront of opening up towards the East, and a cultural haven with profound heritage. He expressed Liaoning's eagerness to work with all sectors of South Korea to jointly foster new momentum for industrial development, share new achievements in scientific and technological innovation, explore new spaces for open cooperation, and write a new chapter in people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Also launching on the same day was the 2025 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week Sino-Korean Food Festival. Throughout the festival, events will revolve around distinctive Chinese and Korean cuisines. These include live demonstrations and tastings of classic Korean dishes like Army Stew (Budae-jjigae) and Korean fried chicken, alongside interactive experiences with characteristic ethnic foods such as Korean cold noodles (Naengmyeon) and glutinous rice cakes (Injeolmi). This allows citizens to gain a deeper understanding of the stories behind Chinese and Korean culinary cultures while savoring the flavors.

The China (Shenyang) South Korea Week is a major brand event for Shenyang's international outreach and has now been successfully held for 22 sessions.

Source: 2025 China (Shenyang) South Korea Week



Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.