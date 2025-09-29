Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 30 June 2025
Number of shares: 52 160 291
Number of exercisable voting rights: 80 529 129
Number of theoretical voting rights: 80 803 600
French Société anonyme with a capital of 83 456 465.60 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
Rémy Cointreau
