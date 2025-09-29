Tanmiah Food Company: Tanmiah Inaugurates New Primary Processing Plant and Automated Feed Mill to Boost Food Security and Growth in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage and attendance of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Tanmiah Food Company (Tanmiah), one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, today announced the launch of two new facilities in the central region of Saudi Arabia: a state-of-the-art poultry processing plant in Al Majmaa (Majmaa 2) and a cutting-edge feed mill in Dahna. These additions complement Tanmiah's existing network of hatcheries, feed mills, and processing plants, reinforcing Tanmiah's commitment to advancing food security, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting local communities with job creation and sustainable development initiatives.

The official inauguration ceremony was held at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) in Riyadh, in the presence of His Excellency Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, along with esteemed dignitaries and distinguished guests, and was attended by His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah, Mr. Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO, and a number of Tanmiah's Board Members and senior executives.

In pursuit of its vision to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030, over the past two years, Tanmiah has invested over SAR 1.5 billion within the Kingdom, while also facilitating more than SAR 400 million in foreign direct investment into the agri-food sector, with the aim of increasing the pace of private investments in this sector through 2030. These efforts have strengthened Saudi Arabia's role as a regional powerhouse in food production and a vibrant hub for innovation, research, and product development across the industry.

The new facilities represent a strategic investment in Saudi Arabia's agri-food sector, enabling Tanmiah to optimize production and deliver higher-quality products at scale. With Saudi Arabia's poultry projected to grow from USD 5.13 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 6.91 billion by 2030, Tanmiah's capacity expansion is set to play a vital role in meeting rising demand and enabling Vision 2030's food security objectives.

Majmaa 2 is one of Tanmiah's most advanced sites. Built to international standards, it integrates the latest technology to optimize manufacturing and features advanced processing lines capable of handling large birds - a first of its kind in the Kingdom. It is equipped with a biological wastewater treatment system with a capacity of more than 6,000 cubic meters per day, recycling treated water for Tanmiah's tree plantations. Quality systems and plans are in place to power the site with renewable energy solutions, including solar panels. Majmaa 2 reinforces Tanmiah's competitive edge and strengthens partnerships with leading global QSR brands, including McDonald's Saudi Arabia.

The facility also features a dedicated product innovation section, where several of Tanmiah's award-winning, value-added products will be produced. This includes the Taste Secrets line, which recently earned the prestigious 3-Star Superior Taste Award 2025 from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, Belgium.

Beyond its operational capacity, Majmaa 2 will be complemented by a large-scale tree plantation program targeting 150,000 trees in the surrounding area. These will be added to the existing more than 500,000 trees as part of Tanmiah's "One Million Trees" initiative, which is expected to eliminate 243,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions on a cumulative basis. The initiative will also recycle three billion liters of wastewater and repurpose nearly half a billion kilograms of solid waste annually. This project is part of a broader series of long-term climate resilience initiatives led by Tanmiah, which recently received a BBB rating on the MSCI ESG Index, an improvement from last year's BB rating, reflecting the company's commitment to environmental responsibility.

In parallel, the Dahna Feed Mill further reinforces Tanmiah's integrated business model by supporting its poultry operations with premium-quality feed. Currently in the production trial phase, the mill has a capacity of 40 metric tons per hour and is strategically located near Tanmiah's core farming areas, optimising logistical and operational efficiency. Equipped with a fully automated production line, the facility incorporates strict quality controls and advanced biosecurity measures, ensuring the highest standards of feed production. It is designed to deliver high-quality feed tailored to Tanmiah's operational ramp-up while aligning with the Company's sustainability model, with solar integration currently under evaluation.

Together, the new facilities give Tanmiah the ability to optimize production efficiencies across its network, channeling resources into higher-margin operations and driving overall profitability. They also pave the way for improved product innovation, enhanced value-added offerings, and better services for local communities.

His Excellency Amr Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of Tanmiah Food Company, said: "By investing in advanced infrastructure, technology, and sustainable practices, Tanmiah is not only scaling its operations but also helping to build a stronger, more secure food ecosystem for the Kingdom, while also driving the transformation of the Saudi poultry industry into a global benchmark for excellence and innovation. We are proud to contribute to the journey of Vision 2030 through initiatives that empower local communities, safeguard our environment, and foster a healthier, more self-reliant future for Saudi Arabia."

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, said: "The inauguration of Tanmiah's new primary processing facility represents a significant milestone for both our company and the Kingdom. Designed as the largest and most advanced plant of its kind in the region, it demonstrates our commitment to deploying world-class technologies that elevate product quality, enhance consumer value, and reinforce national food security. As the only approved supplier of locally produced poultry to major international quick service restaurants, this investment will expand our capabilities, create skilled employment, and advance our sustainability agenda. We extend our sincere appreciation to the government for its continued support toward Vision 2030."

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 150 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com

