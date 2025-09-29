Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQB: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2025, and September 10, 2025, the Company has received approval from TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for the consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation and the Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on October 1, 2025, under a new CUSIP: 887522803 and new ISIN: CA8875228030.

As of the date of this news release, the Company currently has 408,696,885 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 81,739,377 Shares issued. Following the closing of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), which was also announced by the Company on September 8, 2025, and on September 10, 2025, the Company is expected to have approximately 132,648,468 Shares issued and outstanding. Management believes the Consolidation will help improve marketability of the Company's Shares and attract new shareholders to the Company's register.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any other convertible securities will be adjusted on a 5:1 basis and their respective exercise prices will be increased on a 5:1 basis to reflect the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Transfer Agent"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares. No action is required by beneficial shareholders of the Company to receive post-Consolidation Shares in connection with the Consolidation. Beneficial shareholders who hold their pre-Consolidation Shares through intermediaries (e.g., a broker, bank, trust company investment dealer or other financial institution) and who have questions regarding how their pre-Consolidation Shares will be processed in connection with the Consolidation should contact their intermediaries.

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru, and is also exploring the nearby Silvia copper-gold project. Mineral Resources at Ayawilca include the Zinc Zone which has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 28.3 Mt grading 5.8% zinc, 16.4 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 91 g/t indium, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.2 Mt grading 4.2% zinc, 14.5 g/t silver, 0.2% lead and 45 g/t indium. The Tin Zone at Ayawilca has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.4 million tonnes grading 0.72% tin and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 12.7 Mt grading 0.76% tin. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

