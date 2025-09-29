Anzeige
Montag, 29.09.2025
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
29.09.2025 19:02 Uhr
Zekelman Industries Launches "Steel Here" Campaign to Spotlight Vital Role of American-Made Steel

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Zekelman Industries, the largest independent steel pipe and tube manufacturer in North America and an innovator in integrated real estate development, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign, Steel Here.

Building on the momentum of last year's Demand Domestic initiative, the new campaign underscores how steel products are fundamental to our daily lives and showcases the vital role American-made steel plays in supporting all industries, protecting communities, and sustaining jobs across the United States.

"Steel is not just another commodity; it is the backbone of our nation. Products made from steel form the skeletons of our skyscrapers, the decks and trusses of our bridges, and the pipelines that carry our energy," said Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries. "The strength of our communities and our economy depends on steel, and more specifically, steel produced locally, not overseas. Steel Here is a call to action; let's take back our home field advantage and secure our future with domestic steel."

Through powerful storytelling across television, digital, print, and social media, the Steel Here campaign emphasizes that America's strength, resilience, and prosperity come from investing in steel and steel products produced by American workers in American facilities.

"A strong domestic steel industry is vital to America's independence," Zekelman said. "Choosing imports risks availability, quality, reliability, and ultimately the livelihoods of Americans. With Steel Here, we are reminding our customers, our communities, and our country that buying American steel is not just good business, it's the right choice."

Link: https://www.zekelman.com/steel-here/

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 19 manufacturing locations and 3,200+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan
Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman
312.339.3838
amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey
Management Supervisor - PR, Mower
513.639.7455
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/zekelman-industries-launches-%22steel-here%22-campaign-to-spotlight-vital-role-of-ame-1079239

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
