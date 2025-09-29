Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to inform the investment community and all stakeholders that RAK Consultants Canada Inc. ("RAK") is continuing its issuer sponsored research coverage of Nevada Organic Phosphate with an update report, dated September 25, 2025. RAK is known for focusing their research reports on sustainable resource management, stakeholder engagement, and regulatory preparedness, as well as highlighting compelling junior mining investment ideas.

The research report is now on NOP's website (available here) and is particularly important for investors as it confirms the Company's comprehensive roadmap for integrating ESG principles & sustainability into its strategic planning and operations.

The report aligns with the Company's mission to operate responsibly while maximizing shareholder value. It provides an overview and insights into NOP's sustainability program development, board-level responsibility and disclosure, as well as capital market strategies tailored for success, ensuring that the Company remains competitive, compliant, and forward-thinking in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

