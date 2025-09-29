Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Cigo Tracker, a leader in last-mile delivery and customer engagement technology, today announced remarkable results in helping businesses amplify authentic customer voices online. Clients using Cigo's platform have seen the majority of satisfied customer feedback shared online, while potential issues are addressed privately, strengthening trust and reducing the risk of negative experiences escalating publicly.

Out of 2,261,416 customer reviews processed, the impact is clear:

More than 2 million positive experiences (4-5 stars) were shared by customers directly online.

Meanwhile, 186,000 lower-rated reviews were captured privately through Cigo's platform, and only about 20,000 negative reviews (1-3 stars) ended up online because businesses were alerted right away by Cigo and able to resolve issues before they went public.

This means that over 90% of positive feedback naturally reached online, while fewer than 10% of negative reviews became public, a testament to Cigo's ability to help businesses protect their reputation and strengthen customer trust.

By notifying businesses immediately when negative feedback is received, Cigo empowers them to resolve issues privately, reducing the likelihood of negative experiences becoming public. At the same time, the platform ensures that authentic, positive experiences are heard online.

"Cigo clients see the majority of satisfied customer feedback become visible online, while potential issues are handled directly with the customer," said Tarek Souheil, CEO of Cigo Tracker. "It's a customer-first approach that helps businesses grow credibility at scale."

Maximizing Authentic Customer Visibility

Cigo Tracker's review and reputation management capabilities are built into its delivery optimization platform, helping companies:

Amplify authentic positive feedback by making sure happy customers' voices are heard online.

by making sure happy customers' voices are heard online. Build credibility and trust at scale with millions of genuine reviews.

with millions of genuine reviews. Protect brand reputation by giving businesses an opportunity to resolve issues privately, reducing the likelihood of negative reviews appearing on search pages or social media.

Proven Growth Across Industries

From retail and furniture delivery to medical logistics and food services, businesses using Cigo consistently achieve stronger online visibility and customer loyalty. By aligning operational excellence with reputation growth, Cigo helps companies turn everyday customer interactions into lasting trust.

"As reputation continues to drive consumer choice, credibility and transparency are non-negotiable," added Souheil. "Cigo's technology empowers businesses to showcase authentic positive feedback while protecting customer relationships when challenges arise."

About Cigo Tracker

Cigo Tracker is a last-mile delivery and logistics software company headquartered in Montreal, with offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. Cigo provides businesses with tools for route optimization, real-time tracking, customer communication, and reputation management. With SOC 2 Type 1 compliance and a commitment to data security, Cigo helps companies deliver better, smarter, and more customer-focused service across industries.

