The Dr. Guy Navarra Scholarship for Future Doctors is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are pursuing a career in the medical field. Created under the guidance of Dr. Guy Navarra, a distinguished physician with more than 25 years of experience in internal medicine, geriatrics, and obesity medicine, the scholarship recognizes and supports students with a clear vision for making meaningful contributions to the future of healthcare.





The scholarship seeks to identify students who demonstrate academic commitment, a passion for medicine, and a strong desire to address the challenges facing modern healthcare systems. To be considered, applicants must be enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited U.S. colleges or universities and must intend to pursue careers in fields such as pre-med, biology, health sciences, or related tracks.

A central component of the application process is a written essay, in which students respond to the following prompt:

"What inspires your journey into medicine, and how do you envision making a meaningful impact on the healthcare system of tomorrow?"

Essays will be evaluated based on originality, clarity of purpose, depth of insight, and alignment with the principles that have guided Dr. Guy Navarra throughout his professional career.

Commitment to the Next Generation of Medical Professionals

With a career rooted in clinical practice, healthcare leadership, and medical research, Dr. Guy Navarra has long been dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing the practice of medicine. As a hospital chief, medical director, and national healthcare innovator, he has seen firsthand the importance of preparing the next generation of physicians to meet the evolving needs of patients and communities.

By establishing this scholarship, Dr. Guy Navarra provides undergraduate students with an opportunity to receive recognition for their aspirations and to take a significant step toward future medical careers. The award encourages students to combine academic excellence with compassion, critical thinking, and a commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

Application Details and Deadline

The Dr. Guy Navarra Scholarship for Future Doctors accepts applications until April 15, 2026, with the scholarship winner announced on May 15, 2026. The selection committee will review applications carefully, ensuring that recipients reflect the values of academic dedication, service, and forward-thinking leadership in healthcare.

Undergraduate students meeting the criteria are encouraged to submit applications through the official scholarship website: https://drguynavarrascholarship.com/.

About Dr. Guy Navarra

Dr. Guy Navarra is a board-certified physician with extensive experience in internal medicine, geriatrics, and obesity medicine. Over the course of his career, he has served in numerous leadership roles, including Chief of Medicine at Anna Jaques Hospital and Medical Director at Seacoast Medical Associates. In addition to clinical leadership, he co-founded MetTrimMD, a national medical weight-loss network, and continues to guide healthcare organizations toward value-based care models.

His background in medicine spans three continents, with education and training in Madrid, Yale, and Harvard. Fluent in English, Spanish, and French, Dr. Guy Navarra brings a global perspective to healthcare innovation, emphasizing patient-centered and preventive approaches to medicine.

