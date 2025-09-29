Oraichain Labs: Oraichain Unveils LFG!!! Perps DEX for Mobile-Native Traders

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oraichain Labs has announced the next evolution of LFG!!!, a mobile-first perpetual DEX built for modern traders. This milestone marks a significant step toward the mass adoption of Oraichain technology, which combines cutting-edge infrastructure with an intuitive user experience.
A Mobile-First Perps DEX Without Friction
Trading perpetual contracts can often feel intimidating, but LFG!!! aims to change that. The platform delivers:
- Mobile-first design with safeguards against fat-finger mistakes.
- AI-powered tips and signals to highlight trending coins and breakout opportunities from Thesis.io.
- Extreme leverage - up to 1001x - supported by deep liquidity pools.
- High-performance backend, powered by Oraichain's perpetual sub-chain, capable of 100,000 orders per second with 50ms block times.
The outcome is clear: secure, instant trades anytime, anywhere, all from your mobile device.
$LFG Token Powering Growth
At the core of LFG!!! lies the $LFG token, designed to align the protocol with its community. Holders gain:
- Governance rights to shape platform decisions.
- Reduced trading fees.
- Staking opportunities to share in protocol revenues.
Holding $LFG allows holders to vote on platform decisions, to receive reduced trading fees, and to stake to earn a share of protocol revenues. A portion of the tokens is also used for grants and partnerships to drive ecosystem growth. The launch of $LFG aligns the protocol and its users. With incentives like farming points for airdrops (opening Oct 1, 2025, on lfg.land) to bootstrap adoption, plus a clear governance layer, the community directly shapes the future of the LFG!!! Perps DEX.
Tokenomics are structured to balance growth and sustainability. Expect significant revenue allocation toward buybacks of both $ORAI and $LFG, a model proven effective in projects like GMX and dYdX, where buybacks and fee-sharing mechanisms reinforce long-term token value.
Why It Matters
By lowering barriers and gamifying the trading experience, LFG!!! positions Oraichain as a pioneer in mobile-first DeFi. The community-first design, combined with extreme performance and clear incentives, creates a DEX that is both scalable and enjoyable.
Be early and get started
- Download the LFG!!! App
- Follow LFG!!! on Twitter to get the earliest info on the upcoming airdrops and listing.
- Join the community shaping the future of mobile perpetual trading.
