Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP). MDEP is Microsoft's platform for Android devices, designed to enhance security, manageability, and accessibility for Android-operated intelligent workspaces.

This strategic alignment enables Neat to advance its offering, delivering exceptional collaboration experiences to customers worldwide. Building on its reputation for intuitive design and seamless user experiences, Neat will leverage MDEP to ensure customers can continue to take full advantage of Neat's portfolio across a wide range of environments-from huddle rooms to large, complex meeting spaces. Customers will benefit from simplified deployment, unified device management, and consistent software updates, ensuring IT teams can maintain enterprise-grade security and performance with ease.

"Microsoft is a longtime, valued Neat partner. MDEP represents a significant opportunity for us to deepen our collaboration in service of our shared customers," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Neat. "By joining this program, we open a new avenue for innovation, ensuring that our offering continues to adhere to Microsoft's rigorous standards for performance, security, user experience, and manageability."

"We are proud to welcome Neat to the MDEP community. Neat's participation underscores our shared commitment to empowering users with superior video experiences," said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft. "MDEP provides tightened, integrated security protocols, reduces deployment complexity through standardized management tools, improves user accessibility, and allows for seamless pairing across devices. Neat is a pioneer in innovative, versatile, and scalable video communications. Neat joining MDEP is a big win for our customers."

This milestone reflects Neat's ongoing dedication to helping organizations navigate the future of work. By combining its award-winning devices and management platform with Microsoft's robust technologies and ecosystem, Neat can empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so they can do their best work. To learn more about Neat, visit neat.no. To learn more about MDEP, visit aka.ms/mdep.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple video devices built on our unique, AI-powered modular architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so they can do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

