Datavault AI Goes From Under the Radar to Fully Armed with Capital, Credibility, and Commitment

BEAVERTON, OR / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT ) is no longer a quiet name drifting under the surface of the market. In the span of a week, the company has stacked a series of moves that turn it from a misunderstood microcap into one of the most compelling growth stories in AI.

First came the $150 million strategic investment from Scilex. Then came the amended subscription agreement with IBM, giving Datavault capital flexibility to grow instead of prepaying for services. And on Monday, the company announced a multi-million-dollar commitment from IBM, including its resources such as engineering, technical sales, and quantum expertise to accelerate Datavault's platform build and go-to-market initiatives. Together, these three catalysts are reshaping the company's trajectory.

And when broken down further, it's understandable why investors have bid DVLT shares to $1.16 so far in September, about 241% higher from where they started the month.

A Transformative Investment from Scilex

The Scilex deal was the kind that changes balance sheets overnight. The bank account was fortified, growth projects funded, and the company's strategic trajectory reset in one stroke. But more than capital, Scilex brought industry reach. As a biotech heavyweight with a current market cap of over $185 million, Scilex plugged Datavault directly into one of the most data-hungry sectors in the world.

Genomics, clinical trials, pharmaceuticals, and all biotech, for that matter, generate vast amounts of data that are desperate for authentication and monetization. With Scilex, Datavault secured both the money and the vertical access to prove its model in one of the toughest proving grounds imaginable: biotech. If that was the balance sheet reset, the IBM amendment was the financial engine tune-up.

The original subscription deal with IBM gave Datavault access to watsonX AI and cloud services, but it came with heavy upfront payments. The September 22nd amendment, disclosed in a Form 8-K, flipped the script. Datavault now pays $2.5 million toward the prior commitments and then spreads the balance across a $3.3 million installment due in December 2025, followed by eight quarterly payments of $2.18 million through the end of 2027.

That means Datavault can instead funnel resources into scaling exchanges, onboarding clients, and accelerating revenue. In other words, this deal isn't a concession by either side. It's a catalyst. By aligning cash outflow with growth inflow, the amendment freed Datavault to build faster while still keeping IBM fully engaged as its platform backbone.

IBM Helps Accelerate DVLT's Mission

IBM didn't just accept new payment terms; it also stepped up with its own multi-million dollar commitment of resources to support Datavault directly. In a pre-market release, Datavault stated that IBM will allocate an estimated 20,000 hours, valued at about $5 million, in engineering, technical sales, and quantum computing expertise to accelerate Datavault's strategic roadmap, integrate cutting-edge capabilities from watsonx.ai and watsonx.governance, and scale adoption across enterprise and institutional markets. This isn't IBM as a vendor waiting for checks. This is IBM as a partner investing its talent, tools, and reputation into Datavault's success.

The quotes tell the story. Biz Dziarmaga, Head of Americas AI Partnerships at IBM, said: "Leveraging IBM's platforms with Datavault's innovations presents a compelling value proposition to customers worldwide. Enterprises are increasingly seeking new revenue streams, and our AI-driven platform with Datavault AI helps to provide a scalable path to data monetization." That is more than a polite endorsement. That is IBM publicly tying its credibility to Datavault's mission. And CEO Nathaniel Bradley returned the sentiment: "We are honored by IBM's trust and investment in Datavault AI, and we will meet that commitment with extensive quality assurance and precision delivery of our patented solutions worldwide."

Right Time, Right Partners, Right Sector

The timing could not be sharper. McKinsey estimates generative AI could drive $2.6 to $4.4 trillion in annual revenue across business applications. The market isn't just big. It's historic. And for Datavault, potentially transformative. Especially when entering this environment with fresh capital from Scilex, aligned financial terms with IBM, and IBM's own resources fueling its roadmap. Most companies dream about getting one of those three. Datavault just secured all of them in sequence.

What once looked like a microcap story on the margins has become a company with capital, credibility, and corporate commitment stacked in its favor. Datavault is not speculating that proof will become an asset class. It's banking that it will, executing that message with cash in the bank and IBM at its side.

Why does this combination matter? Because proof has become the backbone of modern commerce, and those who command it will command the flow of value across every industry. Proof is currency. It determines which companies win contracts, which brands earn trust, and which innovations break through. Datavault is not simply acknowledging that shift; it is building the vault, the exchange, and the infrastructure that will carry this new currency across sectors and borders.

That is more than strategy. It is a business trifecta that positions Datavault to turn proof into a market force on a global scale. Based on the share price trajectory, the value proposition attached is not going unnoticed

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI (NasdaHPM:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai .

Forward-Looking Statements

This article was prepared by Hawk Point Media Group, LLC and may contain information, views, or opinions regarding the future expectations, plans, and prospects of DataVault AI, Inc. that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts and are based on assumptions, beliefs, and expectations regarding future economic and operating performance. Although Hawk Point Media Group, LLC believes such statements are made in good faith and based on information available at the time of writing, there can be no assurance that the expectations expressed will prove accurate. DataVault AI, Inc. and Hawk Point Media Group, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, industry conditions, regulatory developments, economic trends, and risks identified in DataVault AI, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of publication.

Accuracy & Disclosure Statement: Hawk Point Media Group, LLC (HPM) works on a retainer basis with IR Agency, Inc. to provide press release, editorial, digital media, and consulting services. Accordingly, IR Agency, Inc. may engage HPM to create content SPONSORED CONTENT relating to multiple public companies during the term of its retainer. Up to ten thousand dollars of the retainer received will be allocated toward the creation and syndication of content about DataVault AI, Inc. Because of this arrangement, this content should be considered sponsored content. The information contained herein is based on sources believed to be reliable, including publicly available filings, company disclosures, and direct website content, and is accurate to the best of our knowledge at the time of creation. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. At the time of creation, HPM does not own, buy, sell, or trade securities of the companies covered. Any reproduction or syndication of this content must include this statement. This disclosure is made in accordance with Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, the Federal Trade Commission's Endorsement Guides, and other applicable regulations governing sponsored investment content.

EMAIL contact for this release: info@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: Datavault AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/datavault-ai-goes-from-under-the-radar-to-fully-armed-with-capital-cre-1079498