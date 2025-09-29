Bybit Kazakhstan Launches Pilot for QR-Based Digital Asset Payments as NBK Sandbox Application Progresses

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Limited (Bybit Kazakhstan), a crypto exchange licensed by the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), formally applied to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBK) for participation in the special regulatory regime, or sandbox, and has already begun testing its first pilot project for payments with digital assets via QR codes. Bybit Kazakhstan is ready to demonstrate the prototype, supporting Kazakhstan's plan to test safe, useful and well-supervised digital finance under the central bank's oversight.

Building the ecosystem with forward-thinking regulators

Bybit Kazakhstan is working toward participation in the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NBK) and the National Payment Corporation of Kazakhstan sandbox environment for pilot testing where protective measures are a priority. Bybit Kazakhstan's role is to bring product design, user experience and compliance operations that fit local rules and infrastructure. This work reflects our belief that strong oversight and good product design go hand in hand.

What the Pilot Involves

Verified users will scan a standard merchant QR code via a POS terminal or during an online purchase and then initiate payment in the Bybit Kazakhstan app using digital assets. The transaction is converted and settled in tenge through local partners. We apply audit-ready reporting, risk limits, and clear user prompts specifically designed for the pilot test environment.

The goal is simple: keep the merchant's process familiar, add protective mechanisms for users, and provide regulators with practical data.

Key Principles

Security first : applying KYC/AML mechanisms and audit-ready logs.

: applying KYC/AML mechanisms and audit-ready logs. Simplicity and speed for users.

for users. Minimal changes for merchants thanks to using standard QR payment methods.

thanks to using standard QR payment methods. Full compliance with NBK oversight.

Public Demonstration at Digital Bridge Astana

Bybit Kazakhstan will showcase the prototype in a test environment at its booth during Digital Bridge Astana, October 2-4, 2025. The demo will reflect both the formal sandbox application and the first pilot testing in progress. Stakeholders will be able to see real transaction scenarios and review both the technical and compliance aspects onsite.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit has since redefined transparency in the decentralized world and continues to build a simpler, more open, and fairer ecosystem for all. Bybit maintains strategic partnerships with leading Web3 protocols to provide reliable infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. The exchange is recognized for its secure custodial services, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user interface, and advanced blockchain tools. This bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering developers, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

Bybit Kazakhstan

Bybit Kazakhstan is authorized by the financial regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) - the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) - to conduct regulated activities, including operating a digital asset trading platform, providing custodial services, carrying out investment activities as both principal and agent, and managing investments in relation to digital assets under License No. AFSA-A-LA-2024-0027.

The license status and validity can be verified on the official AFSA website: www.afsa.kz .

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765456/Bybit_Kazakhstan_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-kazakhstan-launches-pilot-for-qr-based-digital-asset-payments-as-nbk-sandbox-application-progresses-302569915.html