Sabrina Soto Adds Fabulous to Fall Home Projects on TipsOnTv

Learn Why this Celebrity Interior Design Star is Sharing Timely Ideas for an Awesome Autumn Makeover

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Fall, with it's beautiful color palette, is the perfect time to add fresh touches to home décor. The kids are back in school, and it is an ideal season to update spaces before the holidays. Autumn also brings opportunities to find savings on everything from paint to wallpaper. Celebrity interior designer Sabrina Soto, best known for her regular appearances on HGTV, her new show on The Design Network, and the Redesigning Life podcast, offers some practical fall décor inspiration.

AFFORDABLE WAYS TO ADD SEASONAL CHARM

Adding seasonal charm does not require a full remodel, just thoughtful touches. With Cricut Joy Xtra, it is easy to design unique wreaths, table décor, or storage labels that instantly warm up a room. These personalized creations fit any style and can be made in minutes. Cricut Joy Xtra makes it possible to refresh a living space without a dedicated craft room or big budget, and the results bring true autumn spirit into the home. Cricut Joy Xtra helps make small home improvements simple. For more information, visit cricut.com

A SOLUTION FOR YEAR-ROUND COMFORT

Comfort matters in every season, and Friedrich Floating Air Mini-Split Systems make it simple to control. These ductless units heat or cool specific rooms or even an entire home, all with whisper-quiet efficiency. Friedrich Floating Air is designed with Wi-Fi connectivity and energy-saving technology, so it helps lower utility bills while keeping spaces cozy. For more information, visit www.friedrich.com

SUGGESTIONS FOR AN EASY UPGRADE

Lighting can transform a home in an instant, and that is exactly what GE Reveal bulbs do. New and improved, they are GE's best lights yet. Most LEDs are either a soft white or a cooler, more intense daylight tone, but GE Reveal offers a beautiful balance. Get the crispness of daylight but with the warmth that makes any space feel cozy. Whether painting a room, doing some redecorating, or just want a space to feel more inviting these bulbs make a difference. Get them in-store or online at Target.

