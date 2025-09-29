Dover, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Skyvia, the most comprehensive data integration platform, announced the release of MCP Server that enables users to expose data to AI through MCP endpoints. Teams can now quickly connect 200+ cloud apps and databases and use natural language to query data or perform actions, while Skyvia handles all backend complexity.





"Enterprises want AI agents to have a secure, real-time access to business data with the ability take actions-not just generate answers," said Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia. "MCP Endpoints provide teams with a secure, no-code way of letting AI assistants, such as Claude, discover, query, and act on data, while Skyvia handles the hard parts behind the scenes."

Key Capabilities of MCP Server

No-Code Setup

Set up an MCP endpoint in minutes with an intuitive wizard-no coding, scripts, or API-related work needed.

Real-Time Data Access

Give AI assistants governed access to live data from systems, ensuring accurate answers and timely actions.

API Complexity Handled

Skip the hassles of rate limits, schema management, and pagination-Skyvia abstracts the heavy lifting across 200+ connectors.

Enterprise-Grade Security & Control

Protect endpoints with IP allowlists, passwords, and encryption.

Multi-Source Connectivity

Expose data and actions from CRMs, ERPs, databases, and spreadsheets-from Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google Sheets to SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and more.

From Questions to Actions with Live AI Access

Skyvia MCP Endpoints connect AI assistants directly to customers' data in real time and securely so users can:

Generate On-Demand Reports & Insights

Deliver instant sales, marketing, and finance summaries across multiple systems to accelerate data-driven decisions.

Take Instant Actions

Go beyond answers-add new records directly in the CRM, create follow-up tasks, and more.

Analysts, operations leads, and product managers can give their AI assistants controlled, real-time access to business systems with no code or API management required.

Powered by the Open Model Context Protocol (MCP)

Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that streamlines how Large Language Models integrate with external tools, systems, and data sources. MCP presents data sources as tools (executable functions AI agents can discover and invoke) so AI can securely work with data using a universal interface.

How It Works

Create a Connection

Choose from 200+ data sources-Salesforce, HubSpot, PostgreSQL, Google Sheets, and more-and connect in a few clicks. Create an MCP Endpoint

Use the visual wizard to pick a connection and optionally configure security (IP allowlists and user authentication). The endpoint provides access to all data available via the selected connection.

Note: Not all MCP clients support endpoints with authentication. Connect to the AI Assistant

Link the endpoint to an MCP-compatible AI client. Ask questions, get answers, and take actions in real time.

Get Started with MCP Server

MCP Server is now available in Skyvia. Users can create their first MCP endpoint, link it to their AI assistant, and start working with live business data via natural language.

For details and setup guidance (including using MCP Endpoints with MCP-compatible clients), visit skyvia.com/connect/mcp-endpoint.

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a no-code cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bi-directional sync, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With 200+ supported data connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration across leading cloud apps, databases, and data warehouses. Trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, Skyvia helps teams unify data, automate processes, and accelerate decision-making.

