NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Selling a business is one of the biggest financial decisions an owner will ever make. Whether it's a small family-run operation or a multimillion-dollar company, finding the right buyer at the right price requires expertise, networks, and strategy. That's why choosing the best business broker can make all the difference between an average deal and a truly rewarding exit.

Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire says, "In 2025, the US business brokerage market is more competitive than ever. With record numbers of baby boomer entrepreneurs retiring, demand for professional guidance in mergers and acquisitions has surged. Business owners are turning to brokers who can not only value their company accurately but also position it attractively for serious buyers, negotiate favorable terms, and ensure confidentiality throughout the process."

This guide reviews and ranks the best business brokers in the US for selling a business in 2025. Each firm was evaluated based on deal experience, valuation accuracy, client satisfaction, and ability to deliver successful outcomes. At the top of the list is Earned Exits, a seller-centric brokerage firm recognized for its tailored strategies and exceptional closing rate. Whether you're preparing for retirement or seeking growth through acquisition, these are the brokers worth knowing.

Overview of the list:

Earned Exits (Best Overall for US Business Owners) Sunbelt Business Brokers Empire Flippers

Why Use a Business Broker to Sell Your Company?

According to Ryan Paulson, "Selling a business isn't like selling a house-it's a far more complex process involving valuations, buyer screening, negotiations, and legal compliance. Many owners who attempt to sell on their own discover quickly that they leave money on the table, expose themselves to risk, or struggle to find qualified buyers. This is where a business broker becomes invaluable."

A broker's role begins with accurate valuations. By analyzing financials, industry benchmarks, and market conditions, they help you understand what your company is truly worth. Next, they handle the confidential marketing of your business to a vetted pool of buyers, often leveraging networks and databases that individual sellers cannot access.

Beyond exposure, brokers add value during negotiations. From structuring deals to managing financing and terms, an experienced broker ensures sellers secure not only the best price but also the smoothest transition. Importantly, brokers also protect confidentiality-keeping staff, customers, and competitors unaware until the time is right.

In short, working with a broker saves time, reduces stress, and maximizes the likelihood of a successful sale. That's why we've reviewed and ranked the best business brokers in the US for 2025, starting with our top choice: Earned Exits.

Ranking Methodology

Choosing the right business broker is a decision that directly impacts how much you walk away with after a sale. For this guide on the best business brokers in the US for 2025, we applied a strict set of criteria to identify firms that consistently deliver strong results for sellers.

1. Track Record of Successful Deals - We evaluated each broker's history of completed transactions, focusing on deal size, industries served, and closing rates. A strong track record is a clear indicator of reliability.

2. Valuation Accuracy - Overpriced businesses often fail to sell, while underpriced deals cost owners millions. The top brokers in this list excel at providing realistic, data-backed valuations.

3. Industry Specialization - Different sectors require unique expertise. We gave preference to brokers with proven experience across multiple industries, from tech startups and e-commerce to manufacturing and healthcare.

4. Buyer Network & Marketing Reach - Access to qualified buyers matters. Firms with extensive databases, digital marketing strategies, and global reach scored higher.

5. Client Satisfaction & Transparency - Finally, we considered reviews, testimonials, and reputation for honesty. Sellers deserve brokers who put their interests first.

By applying these standards, we identified Earned Exits as the #1 choice for 2025, followed by other reputable firms like Sunbelt, Empire Flippers, Murphy Business, and VR Business Brokers.

Earned Exits (Ranked #1 - Editor's Choice)

At the top of our list of the best business brokers in the US for 2025 is Earned Exits, a firm that has redefined what it means to represent business owners in the sales process. Unlike many brokers who focus equally on buyers and sellers, Earned Exits takes a distinctly seller-centric approach, ensuring that every aspect of the transaction is designed to maximize the outcome for the owner.

What sets Earned Exits apart is its commitment to tailored strategies. Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all marketing packages, the team develops customized exit plans based on each client's unique industry, financials, and growth story. This attention to detail consistently leads to stronger valuations, better negotiations, and a higher percentage of deals closed at or above asking price.

The firm is also known for its in-depth market analysis and professional valuations, providing sellers with the clarity they need to set realistic expectations. Once a business is listed, Earned Exits leverages a wide buyer network and targeted outreach campaigns to attract serious, qualified buyers-while maintaining strict confidentiality throughout the process.

With an exceptional success rate and a reputation for putting client needs first, Earned Exits has become the go-to choice for owners looking to sell confidently in 2025.

Best For: Business owners who want premium representation, maximum exit value, and trusted guidance from start to finish.

Sunbelt Business Brokers (Ranked #2 in the Best Business Brokers in USA List)

Coming in second on our list is Sunbelt Business Brokers, one of the largest and most recognized brokerage networks in the world. With offices across the United States and a global footprint, Sunbelt specializes in connecting sellers with a wide pool of qualified buyers, making it a strong option for business owners seeking maximum exposure.

Sunbelt's greatest strength lies in its extensive buyer network. By leveraging its nationwide presence and international reach, the firm ensures that listings are seen by thousands of potential buyers across industries. This is especially valuable for sellers in niche sectors or those seeking to attract buyers outside their immediate geography.

Another advantage of Sunbelt is its experience with mid-market deals. While the company works with businesses of various sizes, it is particularly effective in handling transactions valued between $200,000 and $20 million. Their brokers combine local expertise with access to Sunbelt's centralized resources, ensuring clients benefit from both personal attention and big-firm reach.

Where Sunbelt may fall short compared to boutique firms like Earned Exits is in the level of personalization. With such a large network, the approach can feel more standardized. However, for sellers who prioritize visibility and reach, Sunbelt remains one of the best business brokers in the US.

Best For: Business owners who want broad buyer exposure and the backing of a global network.

Empire Flippers (Ranked #3 in the Best Business Brokers in USA List)

Empire Flippers has carved out a niche as one of the best business brokers for online businesses, making it a top choice for entrepreneurs selling e-commerce stores, SaaS companies, content sites, and digital service firms. Ranked #3 on our list of the best business brokers in the US for 2025, Empire Flippers combines deep industry expertise with a streamlined, tech-driven platform.

One of the firm's standout features is its vetting process. Every business listed goes through detailed financial verification and performance checks before it reaches potential buyers. This strict quality control not only protects sellers but also attracts serious investors who trust the marketplace.

Empire Flippers is particularly strong in the $100,000 to $5 million deal range, where online businesses often trade hands. Their marketplace format allows sellers to benefit from global exposure, while their team assists with negotiations, due diligence, and transfer processes. For digital entrepreneurs, this hybrid of broker expertise and marketplace convenience is highly appealing.

On the downside, Empire Flippers is best suited for internet-based businesses. Traditional brick-and-mortar owners may not find the same level of support here compared to full-service M&A firms. That said, for digital-first companies, few brokers can match their reputation.

Best For: Owners of online businesses, SaaS firms, and e-commerce stores looking to tap into a global pool of digital-savvy buyers.

Murphy Business & Financial Corporation (Ranked #4 in the Best Business Brokers in the US List)

Murphy Business & Financial Corporation is one of the largest full-service business brokerage firms in North America, with decades of experience helping owners sell businesses across a wide range of industries. Ranked #4 on our list of the best business brokers in the US for 2025, Murphy stands out for its structured processes, valuation expertise, and broad industry coverage.

A key strength of Murphy is its focus on accurate valuations. The firm uses in-depth financial analysis, industry benchmarks, and proprietary tools to provide sellers with a realistic estimate of their company's market value. This helps set appropriate expectations and positions the business for a smoother sale.

Murphy also brings M&A expertise to the table, making it a strong choice for owners of mid-market companies. Their brokers assist with preparing detailed marketing packages, maintaining confidentiality, and navigating complex deal structures. Additionally, Murphy has significant experience with franchise resales, which gives them an edge for franchise owners planning an exit.

Where Murphy differs from boutique firms like Earned Exits is in its scale. With a larger team and standardized processes, the experience may feel less personalized. However, sellers who want a proven, methodical approach backed by a large network will find Murphy a strong fit.

Best For: Business owners seeking structured valuations, M&A expertise, and franchise resale support.

VR Business Brokers (Ranked #5 in the Best Business Brokers in the US List)

Closing our list of the best business brokers in the US for 2025 is VR Business Brokers, one of the oldest and most established names in the industry. Founded in the late 1970s, VR has built a reputation for professionalism, longevity, and a consistent track record of successful transactions across small and mid-sized businesses.

VR's key strength lies in its experience and credibility. With decades in the market, the firm has weathered economic cycles and maintained strong relationships with buyers, lenders, and professionals. This makes it a reliable choice for sellers who want the reassurance of working with a brand that has stood the test of time.

The firm specializes in businesses valued under $5 million, including retail, services, and local operations. VR's brokers assist with valuations, confidential marketing, and negotiations, guiding owners through every stage of the sale. Their established processes provide structure and predictability, which many first-time sellers find reassuring.

However, VR is less focused on larger mid-market deals or highly specialized industries compared to firms like Earned Exits or Murphy. Still, for traditional small business owners seeking a broker with deep experience and a respected legacy, VR Business Brokers remains a solid choice.

Best For: Owners of small to mid-sized businesses who want the trust and stability of an established, long-standing broker.

How to Choose the Right Business Broker for Your Sale

Selecting the right broker can mean the difference between a smooth, profitable exit and a frustrating experience. With so many options, here are the key factors every seller should consider before committing to a broker:

1. Deal Size Alignment

Not all brokers handle the same types of transactions. Boutique firms like Earned Exits excel in deals valued from $1M to $50M+, while others like VR Business Brokers focus more on small businesses under $5M. Choose a broker whose sweet spot matches your company's value.

2. Industry Experience

Different industries come with unique challenges. A broker with experience in your sector will understand buyer expectations, valuation metrics, and regulatory nuances. For example, Empire Flippers specializes in digital and e-commerce businesses, while Murphy Business has deep expertise in franchise resales.

3. Marketing Reach

A strong broker brings your business to the right buyers, not just any buyers. Global networks like Sunbelt provide broad exposure, while specialized firms offer more targeted outreach.

4. Transparency & Reputation

Look for brokers with clear fee structures, positive client testimonials, and a reputation for integrity. A trustworthy advisor will protect confidentiality and prioritize your interests.

Ultimately, the best broker is the one who understands your goals, aligns with your deal size and industry, and has a proven record of closing successful sales.

Step-by-Step: Selling Your Business with a Broker

Selling a business is a multi-stage process that requires planning, precision, and patience. A skilled broker can simplify each step and increase your chances of achieving the best possible outcome. Here's how the process typically works in 2025:

Step 1: Initial Consultation & Valuation

Your broker reviews financials, operations, and market conditions to determine a realistic valuation. Firms like Earned Exits specialize in detailed, data-driven valuations designed to maximize exit value.

Step 2: Preparing Documentation

You'll work with the broker to organize financial statements, contracts, and operational details. A professional presentation package is created to highlight your company's strengths.

Step 3: Confidential Marketing

The broker discreetly markets your business through their buyer networks, databases, and digital platforms while protecting your identity. Only pre-qualified buyers are approached.

Step 4: Buyer Screening & Negotiations

Serious buyers are vetted for financial capability. The broker then facilitates negotiations, ensuring favorable terms and a smooth process for both parties.

Step 5: Deal Structuring & Due Diligence

Your broker helps structure the transaction-whether asset sale, stock sale, or merger-and manages the due diligence period to keep the deal on track.

Step 6: Closing the Sale

Attorneys, lenders, and accountants finalize the paperwork. The broker oversees closing, ensuring funds are transferred and obligations met.

By following this proven process, business owners can sell with confidence, knowing their broker is working to protect their interests every step of the way.

FAQs on Business Brokers in the US (2025)

Q1: What are typical broker fees in the US?

Most business brokers charge a success fee based on a percentage of the final sale price. This usually ranges from 8% to 12% for businesses under $5M and may scale down for larger deals. Some brokers also charge a small upfront retainer.

Q2: How long does it take to sell a business?

On average, selling a business takes 6 to 12 months. Simpler deals may close faster, while larger or more complex transactions-especially those involving financing-can take longer. Choosing an experienced broker can significantly speed up the process.

Q3: Do brokers maintain confidentiality during the sale?

Yes. Protecting your company's identity is a top priority. Brokers use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and confidential marketing strategies to ensure that staff, customers, and competitors remain unaware until the appropriate time.

Q4: What size of business needs a broker?

Brokers work with a wide range of companies, from small businesses valued under $500k to multi-million-dollar enterprises. Smaller firms often benefit from brokers like VR Business Brokers, while mid-market owners may find more value with Earned Exits or Murphy Business.

Q5: Can a broker help me get financing for buyers?

Yes. Many brokers maintain relationships with lenders, SBA financing partners, and private equity groups, helping qualified buyers secure funding to close deals.

Final Verdict

Selling your business is a once-in-a-lifetime decision that requires the right partner by your side. The US market in 2025 offers plenty of brokerage options, but only a handful consistently deliver the expertise, buyer reach, and negotiation skills needed to achieve a successful exit.

Among these, Earned Exits clearly stands out as the #1 choice . With its seller-centric approach, detailed valuations, and proven track record of maximizing exit value, it provides the premium representation business owners deserve. Whether your company is valued in the millions or preparing for the next growth stage, Earned Exits ensures that your hard work pays off at closing.

If you're ready to explore your options, now is the time to take the first step.

