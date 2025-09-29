ListMyProject Founder Can Uksul Celebrates 4.5 Years of Success Supporting 850+ Blockchain Projects

ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / The unstoppable growth services agency and consultancy platform, ListMyProject, is thrilled to share the amazing news that Founder Can Uksul has now backed more than 850 blockchain/Web3 projects in just 4.5 years by providing a comprehensive umbrella of solution-focused services, enabling innovators to thrive in a crowded digital landscape.

ListMyProject has emerged as a go-to organization for blockchain projects seeking strategic consultation, investment backing, fundraising, and impact-driven marketing since its launch. With deep industry expertise and the most expansive network available, it has made a significant contribution to the visibility, credibility, and long-term success of projects.

Key services offered by ListMyProject include:

Exchange Listing Management

Fundraising, Listing, and Launch Services

Boost & Growth Campaigns

Community Engagement via Telegram & Twitter Calls

ICO/IDO Integration Support

Trending & Visibility Services

CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko Marketing and Verification

Wallet Listings & Campaigns

Airdrop & Giveaway Organisation

Commenting on this achievement, Can Uksul, Founder of ListMyProject, said:

"Hitting the milestone of helping more than 850 projects in just four and a half years is both humbling and inspiring. Our goal has always been to fill the gap between what goes on in blockchain and global visibility. We are looking toward a future where we can support projects further and drive substantial impact in this distributed ecosystem."

As their record stands, ListMyProject has expanded its scope to incorporate tailor-made tactics that cater to the evolving needs of blockchain start-ups, communities, and exchanges worldwide.

For more information, please visit: Website || Telegram || LinkedIn



Media Contact

Organisation: ListMyProject

Contact Person: Can Uksul

Website: www.listmyproject.com

Email: can@listmyproject.com

