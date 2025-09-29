Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.09.2025 22:02 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ListMyProject Founder Can Uksul Celebrates 4.5 Years of Success Supporting 850+ Blockchain Projects

ISTANBUL, TR / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / The unstoppable growth services agency and consultancy platform, ListMyProject, is thrilled to share the amazing news that Founder Can Uksul has now backed more than 850 blockchain/Web3 projects in just 4.5 years by providing a comprehensive umbrella of solution-focused services, enabling innovators to thrive in a crowded digital landscape.

ListMyProject has emerged as a go-to organization for blockchain projects seeking strategic consultation, investment backing, fundraising, and impact-driven marketing since its launch. With deep industry expertise and the most expansive network available, it has made a significant contribution to the visibility, credibility, and long-term success of projects.

Key services offered by ListMyProject include:

  • Exchange Listing Management

  • Fundraising, Listing, and Launch Services

  • Boost & Growth Campaigns

  • Community Engagement via Telegram & Twitter Calls

  • ICO/IDO Integration Support

  • Trending & Visibility Services

  • CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko Marketing and Verification

  • Wallet Listings & Campaigns

  • Airdrop & Giveaway Organisation

Commenting on this achievement, Can Uksul, Founder of ListMyProject, said:

"Hitting the milestone of helping more than 850 projects in just four and a half years is both humbling and inspiring. Our goal has always been to fill the gap between what goes on in blockchain and global visibility. We are looking toward a future where we can support projects further and drive substantial impact in this distributed ecosystem."

As their record stands, ListMyProject has expanded its scope to incorporate tailor-made tactics that cater to the evolving needs of blockchain start-ups, communities, and exchanges worldwide.

For more information, please visit: Website || Telegram || LinkedIn


Media Contact

Organisation: ListMyProject
Contact Person: Can Uksul
Website: www.listmyproject.com
Email: can@listmyproject.com

SOURCE: ListMyProject



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/listmyproject-founder-can-uk%c5%9ful-celebrates-4.5-years-of-success-suppo-1079580

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.