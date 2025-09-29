Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Nautical Ventures Expands Electric Division with Exclusive Taiga Personal Watercraft Distribution in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR), a company at the forefront of high-voltage electric propulsion and supported by an award-winning retail network, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nautical Ventures Group ("Nautical Ventures"), has completed a distribution agreement with Taiga Motors Inc. ("Taiga") to serve as the exclusive dealer and authorized service provider for Taiga's electric personal watercraft in major Florida markets.

This agreement goes beyond a traditional dealership model. Nautical Ventures provides a vertically integrated platform - from marketing and events to retail sales, service, and warranty - all delivered by a salesforce reinforced by Vision Marine's high-voltage service team expertise already established in Florida. This combination of specialized training, tools, and support reinforces consumer confidence and makes Nautical Ventures the ideal partner in Florida to introduce and sustain next-generation electric products.







Under the agreement, Nautical Ventures will have exclusive rights to distribute Taiga's electric personal watercraft across key Florida counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Hillsborough. Florida remains the epicentre of the U.S. personal watercraft market, reflecting the state's leadership in recreational boating activity. Globally, the personal watercraft market reached USD 1.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at more than 5% CAGR through 2032, according to Global Market Insights (Global Market Insights - Personal Watercraft Market). This sustained demand reinforces the importance of Florida as the strategic base for Nautical Ventures' Electric Division.

"Through Nautical Ventures, we are curating a focused portfolio of electric products that meet clear criteria for our Florida customers - performance, safety, and serviceability," said Diego N. Conti, Head of Sales at Nautical Ventures. "Taiga's personal watercraft fits that brief and strengthens the Electric Division's offering. Our role is to make the right products easy to discover, purchase, and support across our network."

Phillip Sudano, Director of Network Operations at Taiga Motors, added: "We're entering an exciting new chapter at Taiga, with strong momentum behind our recently unveiled MY26 models and expanding partnerships around the globe. Florida is one of the most important watercraft markets in the world, and we're thrilled to partner with Nautical Ventures and their group of dealerships in Florida. Their forward-thinking approach, deep electric expertise, and proven retail platform make them the perfect partner to introduce and support Taiga's next-generation watercraft. Together, we're committed to building a strong foundation with Florida's boating community as electric adoption accelerates."

This expansion reflects the execution of Vision Marine's dual-pillar growth strategy: advancing proprietary electric propulsion technologies while leveraging Nautical Ventures' retail and service infrastructure as the adoption engine. With impactful additions such as Taiga's personal watercraft, alongside SEABOB, Nautical Ventures' Electric Division is building a curated portfolio of premium electric products. This portfolio complements its ICE boat business, which continues to represent the foundation of current revenues and provides balance to the Company's scalable model.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc. and Nautical Ventures Group

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is at the forefront of high-voltage electric propulsion and electric boating, supported by Nautical Ventures Group, its award-winning retail network in Florida. Vision Marine brings to market the 180 HP E-Motion high-voltage electric outboard powertrain, which has been integrated across multiple OEM platforms and is protected by a growing portfolio of patents. Nautical Ventures, operating nine locations with a proven track record in sales and marketing, connects consumers to premium on-water experiences and serves as the adoption engine for Vision Marine's technology. Together, the two entities unite innovation and execution - advancing proprietary propulsion solutions while providing direct-to-consumer access across both electric and internal combustion product lines.

About Taiga Motors Inc.

Taiga Motors Inc. is a Canadian manufacturer of high-performance electric powersports vehicles. Its product portfolio includes electric snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and off-road vehicles, engineered to redefine outdoor recreation with zero emissions and uncompromising performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could affect such results include, among others, market adoption, execution of commercial agreements, regulatory developments, and economic conditions. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

