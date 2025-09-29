Cascale Opens London Launch Event of EU PEFCR Apparel & Footwear

Cascale shares progress and next steps for the Apparel & Footwear Product Environmental Footprint methodology.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / As coordinator of the Technical Secretariat, Cascale highlights progress and next steps for the Apparel & Footwear Product Environmental Footprint methodology.

On September 25, 2025, Cascale participated in the official London launch event for the European Commission's Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (PEFCR) for apparel and footwear. The event brought together Cascale members, NGOs, technical experts, and stakeholders from across the value chain to explore the significance of the newly approved methodology for environmental impact assessment.

Held at The Mills Fabrica and facilitated by WRAP and 2BPolicy, the event featured panel discussions and presentations designed to raise awareness and support adoption of the methodology. The London event is the first in a series of launch events planned across Europe, following the formal launch of the PEFCR held in Brussels in June 2025. Additional events are expected in Paris, Milan, Munich, and Amsterdam.

Opening remarks were delivered by Lee Green, vice president of marketing & communications at Cascale, who reflected on the five-year collaborative effort behind the development of the PEFCR. He emphasized the importance of harmonization, scientific integrity, and collective action in responding to growing sustainability expectations and regulatory demands across the industry. His comments emphasized the potential for the PEFCR to move beyond a technical framework and become a catalyst for broader transformation, offering businesses and civil society a shared foundation to measure, compare, and reduce product-level impacts.

As coordinator of the Technical Secretariat since 2019, Cascale has played a central role in guiding the multi-stakeholder process that led to the development of the methodology. The organization continues to champion science-based, standardized approaches to sustainability measurement and their alignment with evolving EU policy.

Two panel discussions dug into both the strengths of the PEFCR and areas where it can be further improved. They also considered its role in supporting the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) and new anti-greenwashing rules. Dedicated time for audience questions allowed participants to clarify what the PEFCR means in practice.

Cascale's participation reflects its continued leadership in advancing tools and frameworks that enable data-driven environmental progress across the apparel and footwear value chain.

Learn more about Cascale's work on the Apparel & Footwear PEFCR here.

