Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in video and data solutions for school buses, public transit and smart cities, is pleased to announce a school bus video and subscriptions contract in California.

Under the contract, school buses will be equipped with interior video, exterior video, AI-based passenger counters, and wirelessly connected Mobile Data Collectors enabling Live View Wireless and video management. The contract is with an existing student transportation provider customer who is providing video solutions relating to a school district who is a new customer to the Company. The contract is valued at approximately US$6.7 million (approximately C$9.3 million) and is the Company's largest-ever contract in the school bus segment. The Company also expects the student transportation provider to subscribe to the Company's video management software offering for video analysis and storage upon completion of subscription agreement terms.

Gatekeeper's passenger counting system uses AI and video analytics to accurately record the number of students getting on and off a school bus. The Mobile Data Collector also records additional data such as bus number, date and time of the door open/close and GPS location to generate statistical reports for data analysis. Passenger counting helps school districts improve route scheduling and planning based on actual passenger volume.

Doug Dyment, Gatekeeper's President and CEO commented, "This is the largest school bus segment contract in our Company's history and the fifth contract in California we've announced this year. We are very pleased that our sales strategy with student transportation providers is gaining traction, and we are also pleased that our new innovative offerings such as Live View Wireless and AI-based passenger counters are resonating with school districts and student transportation providers."

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of video and data solutions for a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and drivers on public transportation fleets. Gatekeeper has provided solutions to more than 60 transit agencies and 3,500 school districts throughout North America and has installed more than 63,000 Mobile Data Collectors for customers which record video and data daily from over 200,000 onboard devices. The Company's hosted software applications facilitate AI-assisted video analytics for incident management and storage. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around the Mobile Data Collectors, which are the cornerstone of its data company transformation. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the risk factors described in the management's discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our expectations as of the date hereof. We disclaim any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to obtain a better understanding of our anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligations to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, unless required by applicable law.

