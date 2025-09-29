Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery", the "Company") and its affiliates, one of the most trusted and largest privately held senior living operators, has been named a 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award winner in the Senior Housing & Senior Living category by WTWH Healthcare. The award celebrates people in organizations pushing the boundaries of cognitive care delivery and improving outcomes for individuals living with memory-related disorders.

Discovery Senior Living Leader Recognized Class of 2025 Memory Care Innovation Award

Discovery Senior Living received the recognition for its enterprise-wide commitment to raising the standard of memory care, most notably through the design and national deployment of SHINE® Memory Care, one of the first memory care programs certified by the Alzheimer's Association. Today, SHINE®, and its base philosophies, is embedded in more than 200 communities across the United States, delivering evidence-informed routines, staff training, and family engagement strategies that enable consistent, person-centered dementia care at scale.

The company's work is championed by Dawn Platt, Vice President of Memory Care & Cognitive Health, who was nominated and accepted the award given her leadership and on behalf of Discovery Senior Living's extensive clinical, training, and operations teams. Platt hands-on leadership helped in the development and creation of SHINE® and standardized care practices, Recently Dawn was pivotal in launching and hosting the "Disappearing Mind" podcast, a 100+ episode resource featuring researchers, physicians, caregivers, and families sharing real-world solutions and hope for those navigating dementia.

"The Memory Care Innovation Award winners exemplify what it means to push the field forward," said Tim Mullaney, Vice President and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. "Each honoree has demonstrated not only a profound commitment to improving quality of life for those living with memory-related conditions, but also a forward-looking vision for how care can evolve. Their work inspires hope and sets a higher standard for excellence."

Enterprise-Wide Leadership and Advocacy

Discovery Senior Living's memory care platform integrates training, behavioral analysis, and family support across its multi-brand portfolio. Company leaders and clinical experts regularly work side by side with community teams, helping caregivers interpret and respond to the nonverbal communication and behaviors often expressed by residents with dementia.

In addition to clinical innovation, the company plays a critical advocacy role in shaping public policy around aging and dementia. Discovery Senior Living leaders, including Platt, engage with state and national lawmakers to inform better decisions on behalf of people living with dementia and their families, ensuring that care standards, funding, and regulatory frameworks evolve alongside scientific and clinical advancements.

"This recognition reflects the depth and dedication of an extraordinary team," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO, Discovery Senior Living. "Dawn's work transforms theory into daily practice. Through her vision and leadership in the creation of SHINE® and embedding evidence-informed routines, training, and family engagement into every community, she's helped our teams deliver reliable, person-centered outcomes at scale and that consistency is changing lives."

WTWH Healthcare will feature the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2025 in upcoming publications. Honorees are also invited to WTWH Healthcare's BUILD & BRAIN Conference, taking place November 6-7, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. For more information about the program and to view the complete class of 2025 honorees, please visit innovation.memorycarebusiness.com.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities and 40 states. The Company, and its 20,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

